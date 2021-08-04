Trade Hounds Announces Partnership with Deltek

Nearly 250,000 tradespeople have joined Trade Hounds to showcase their work, build professional profiles and find jobs. In the fall of 2020, Trade Hounds launched functionality to enable contractors to hire directly from the platform. Today, more than 500 contractors are using Trade Hounds to source skilled labor, which remains the biggest challenge facing the construction industry today.

Peter Maglathlin, co-founder of Trade Hounds, said: "The construction industry deserves a dedicated hiring platform that meets its unique needs. Skilled tradespeople are hard to find, which is why we built a home for these workers online. Contractors across the country are having success hiring from our deep community of skilled tradespeople."

Trade Hounds and Deltek + ComputerEase are a complementary fit as both are laser-focused on serving America's trade contractors. Trade Hounds is the largest and most active professional community dedicated to the trades. Deltek + ComputerEase powers several thousand contractors through their proactive job costing and construction-focused flexibility. While many Deltek + ComputerEase customers have grown their business over the past year, they have also experienced the pain of the current labor shortage. Deltek + ComputerEase serves as a trusted partner to thousands of trade contractors across the country, and they are focused on helping their customers navigate the complexities of the industry.

John Meibers, General Manager and Vice President of Deltek + ComputerEase said, "We're always looking for partners that bring a unique and valuable product or service to the Deltek + ComputerEase customer. Trade Hounds has built a unique community for the skilled trades. In today's tight construction labor market, getting access to qualified and skilled tradespeople can be a competitive advantage, not to mention a better way to find and hire those people that you need to grow your specialty contracting business."

To learn more about what Trade Hounds offers contractors, visit their page on the Deltek Marketplace. You can access the Trade Hounds jobs platform at tradehounds.com

About Trade Hounds:

Trade Hounds has built the world's largest professional community for the skilled trades – nearly 250,000 skilled tradespeople have joined Trade Hounds to showcase their work, build professional profiles and find jobs. Today hundreds of contractors across the country are using Trade Hounds to source the skilled workers they need to deliver on projects and grow their business.

About Deltek:

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. deltek.com

