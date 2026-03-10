Trade Instability and Capacity Constraints Raise Cost Exposure Across Transportation and Logistics, Finds Info-Tech Research Group

Trade instability, tightening freight capacity, and rising sustainability requirements are increasing cost pressure across transportation and logistics networks. New findings from Info-Tech Research Group identify four structural shifts affecting sourcing strategies, green logistics commitments, automation investment, and long-term network design. The firm's Future of the Transportation & Logistics Industry report examines how these forces are reshaping executive priorities across global supply chains.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Transportation and logistics leaders are confronting shifting trade conditions, constrained freight capacity, and expanding regulatory requirements while margins remain under pressure. Changes in tariff policy and cross-border dynamics are influencing sourcing and routing decisions, while labor shortages and compliance standards continue to affect throughput. At the same time, emissions mandates and customer expectations are accelerating the transition toward greener logistics models. Together, these developments are prompting executive teams to reassess network strategy, automation investment, and long-term capital allocation.

Info-Tech Research Group’s Future of the Transportation & Logistics Industry report highlights four structural shifts reshaping sourcing, sustainability, automation, and network design across the sector. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

According to Info-Tech Research Group's recently published report, The Future of the Transportation & Logistics Industry, many cost overruns stem from fragmented planning and limited coordination across trade, sustainability, and operational strategy. Disconnected data systems, siloed optimization efforts, and reactive capacity adjustments can increase operating costs and reduce resilience. The research underscores the need for tighter integration among sourcing strategy, fleet planning, sustainability initiatives, and automation governance at the executive level.

"Capacity pressure and trade realignment are forcing long-term decisions across logistics networks," says Michael Adams, Senior Research Analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "When leadership teams fail to align sourcing strategy, capacity planning, and automation investment, costs compound quickly and performance becomes harder to stabilize."

Key Challenges Facing the Transportation & Logistics Sector

The pressures described in the firm's report are not episodic or limited to one segment of the market. Info-Tech's insights indicate that cost exposure in transportation and logistics often stems from operational and planning gaps rather than isolated events. These patterns are influencing how executive teams approach capital allocation, trade strategy, capacity planning, and operational oversight across their networks.

The report identifies several constraints affecting performance and financial outcomes, including:

Shifting trade and tariff conditions disrupting sourcing strategies and freight corridors

disrupting sourcing strategies and freight corridors Constrained freight capacity driven by labor shortages and regulatory requirements

driven by labor shortages and regulatory requirements Rising fuel, compliance, and sustainability costs compressing operating margins

compressing operating margins Fragmented data environments limiting end-to-end network visibility

limiting end-to-end network visibility Automation initiatives without clear ROI tracking or governance alignment

Four Industry Shifts Redefining Transportation & Logistics Strategy

Info-Tech's Future of the Transportation & Logistics Industry outlines four developments influencing how transportation and logistics organizations allocate capital, design networks, and manage operational risk. Together, these shifts are altering sourcing strategies, sustainability commitments, automation investment decisions, and long-term collaboration models within the sector.

Navigating the Geopolitical Landscape

Trade disputes, regional conflicts, and shifting tariff policies are altering sourcing strategies and freight corridors. Organizations are expanding supplier networks, reassessing nearshoring strategies, and increasing real-time monitoring to reduce exposure to sudden disruption.

Trade disputes, regional conflicts, and shifting tariff policies are altering sourcing strategies and freight corridors. Organizations are expanding supplier networks, reassessing nearshoring strategies, and increasing real-time monitoring to reduce exposure to sudden disruption. Developing Green Logistics Practices

Sustainability mandates and evolving customer expectations are elevating emissions tracking, fleet modernization, and route optimization within operational planning. Environmental performance is increasingly linked to regulatory compliance, procurement eligibility, and long-term competitiveness.

Sustainability mandates and evolving customer expectations are elevating emissions tracking, fleet modernization, and route optimization within operational planning. Environmental performance is increasingly linked to regulatory compliance, procurement eligibility, and long-term competitiveness. Automating and Optimizing Operations

Advanced routing systems, AI-supported forecasting, warehouse automation, and transportation management platforms are central to improving throughput and cost discipline. Returns depend on coordinated deployment, workforce alignment, and measurable performance oversight.

Advanced routing systems, AI-supported forecasting, warehouse automation, and transportation management platforms are central to improving throughput and cost discipline. Returns depend on coordinated deployment, workforce alignment, and measurable performance oversight. Getting Set for the Physical Internet

Standardized containers, interoperable systems, and shared logistics infrastructure are gaining traction as long-term efficiency strategies. Greater collaboration across carriers and operators may improve asset utilization, reduce empty miles, and support more flexible network design as the model matures.

The firm's Future of the Transportation & Logistics Industry report includes an industry business reference architecture, trend evaluation tools, and structured guidance to support executive planning discussions. By applying Info-Tech's insights, transportation and logistics leaders can better sequence investments, strengthen coordination across trade strategy, sustainability initiatives, and automation planning, and improve cost discipline in a shifting global environment.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Michael Adams, and full access to The Future of the Transportation & Logistics Industry report, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group