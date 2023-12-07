Trade Jobs officially launches to help elevate employment in the home service industry

Company aims to promote job opportunities in HVAC, Electrical and Plumbing industries as the skilled trade labor shortage continues

DALTON, Ga., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade Jobs , a recruiting platform built specifically for the HVAC, electrical and plumbing industries, launched on November 13th, 2023.The company aims to address the ongoing and increasing employment crisis in the trades.

A report by Fox Business stated that there have been more than 770,000 skilled job postings from nearly 95,000 different employers across the country in 2023. With the older generation of skilled workers retiring, that number will likely continue to increase.

The skilled trades, including HVAC, plumbing and electrical, get their own recruiting and employment platform as Trade Jobs launches to help alleviate the skilled trade labor shortage.

Trade Jobs is addressing the longstanding challenges of costly and inefficient recruitment processes. Today, the company announces a transformative solution to streamline hiring and connect employers with pre-qualified candidates at a fraction of the cost of traditional methods.

"The employment crisis in the trades has been well-documented as the older generation continues to enter retirement," said Jeff Bond, president of Trade Jobs. "Contractors are always looking for professional, skilled workers to fill those vacancies, but it can be difficult."

Built for and crafted by trade professionals, Trade Jobs was developed to help contractors in the HVAC, Electrical and Plumbing spaces recruit qualified candidates. The platform helps reduce the need to sift through hundreds of resumes from unqualified candidates by connecting employers with job seekers who meet their specific job requirements.

Now through December 31st, 2023, Trade Jobs will offer exclusive, discounted charter membership pricing for employers seeking to hire within the HVAC, Electrical or Plumbing industries. The site is free to job seekers.

Start posting jobs and connecting with qualified candidates today by going to https://gettradejobs.com .

About Trade Jobs

Trade Jobs is an innovative online recruiting platform built for and crafted by trade professionals. The site is dedicated to simplifying and improving the trade job recruitment process specifically for the HVAC, Electrical, and Plumbing industries. Trade Jobs is committed to providing cost-effective and tailored solutions that benefit both employers and job seekers. For more information, visit https://www.gettradejobs.com

