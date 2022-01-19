Trade Management Software Market size to grow by USD 516.69 million | Market Research Insights highlight growing need for improved Supply Chain Efficiency as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The trade management software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The competitive environment in this market is likely to consider an increase in R&D, and M&A. International players are expected to grow inorganically by acquiring regional and local players. Many small vendors are struggling to survive in the presence of large vendors in the trade management software market. However, large international vendors are currently dominating the market in terms of quality, reliability, service offering, and technological innovations.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aptean Group of Companies

Bamboo Rose LLC

BPE Global

E2open LLC

Livingston International Inc.

Oracle Corp.

QAD Inc.

SAP SE

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corp.

Market Scope:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC held the third-largest trade management software market share in 2020. However, the region is anticipated to contribute to the fastest trade management software market growth of 33% during the forecast period. The year-on-year growth during this period will vary between 10.95% and 14.65%. China will emerge as the key market for trade management software market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions.

The key factor responsible for the regional growth is the burgeoning trade, mainly in China, Japan, and India. The growth momentum of the market in the region is expected to accelerate during the forecast period as global enterprises are increasing their goods imports from suppliers in strategic sourcing locations in low-cost countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia. The rise in FDIs in APAC countries is leading to an increase in the international trade of goods and services in the region. Furthermore, growing investments in manufacturing industries to promote domestic manufacturing in these countries will lead to an increase in import-export activities, which will positively impact the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The cloud-based deployment segment held the largest trade management software market share in 2020. The segment is likely to retain its dominance in the overall market growth mainly due to the increasing deployment of trade management software in the organizations across the emerging and advanced economies. The enterprises in advanced economies such as the US are increasingly focusing on adopt global strategies that mitigate business risks, protect their brand, and ensure customer satisfaction while increasing revenue and expanding markets using trade management software. The presence of major trade management players, such as Amber Road, The Descartes Systems Group, Integration Point, QAD, and QuestaWeb, is aiding in the widespread adoption and deployment of cloud-based trade management software during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The growth in the need for improved supply chain efficiency is one of the key drivers for the trade management software market share growth. The need for supply chain visibility has surged in the recent years due to the rising cost of global shipments, extending delivery timelines, and variations in lead time. Enterprises are also using the trade management software for scheduling transportation and logistics while using resources optimally. Furthermore, the implementation of trade management software is likely to enable enterprises to minimize costs, time, and labor by replacing manual functions.

The adaption of the application to changing regulations and business conditions is a key challenge for the trade management software market share growth. The major challenge for the providers is to keep the software up-to-date with regulatory content accessibility. In addition, implementing easy-to-integrate application programming interfaces for each partner who is potentially using varied enterprise software also turns out to be a hindering factor.

Trade Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.84% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 516.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aptean Group of Companies, Bamboo Rose LLC, BPE Global, E2open LLC, Livingston International Inc., Oracle Corp., QAD Inc., SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

