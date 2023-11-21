Trade Management Software Market size to USD 1.05 billion growth between 2022 - 2027, Driven by Growing need for improved supply chain efficiency - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trade Management Software Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the trade management software market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 1.05 billion. The growing need for improved supply chain efficiency drives the trade management software market. Factors such as extending delivery timelines, higher costs associated with global shipments, or variations in lead time necessitate visibility and optimization of supply chains. Furthermore, to facilitate the exchange of information regarding inventory and end products between departments, such as warehouses, inventory, and production, trade management software forms an essential link between order management systems and distribution centers. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy a full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Trade Management Software Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge - The increasing complexities in global trade challenge the trade management software market. The trade management software platforms deal with varied problems of multiple languages, time zones, currencies, and modes of transport. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The trade management software market is segmented by Deployment (Cloud-based and On premise), End-user (Retail and consumer goods, IT and telecom, Automotive, Transportation and logistics, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The cloud-based deployment segment held the largest trade management software market share in 2020. The segment is likely to retain its dominance in the overall market growth mainly due to the increasing deployment of trade management software in organizations across emerging and advanced economies. Enterprises in advanced economies such as the US are increasingly focusing on adopting global strategies that mitigate business risks, protect their brand, and ensure customer satisfaction while increasing revenue and expanding markets using trade management software.

By region, the global trade management software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 33% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of major trade management players and the increasing need for effective global trade compliance and efficient management of the supply chain are driving the growth of the trade management software market in APAC.

Key Companies in the trade management software market:

Acme Trade Group Pty Ltd., AEB SE, Aptean Group of Companies, Bamboo Rose LLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Descartes Systems Group Inc., E2open Parent Holdings Inc., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Livingston International Inc., MIC Datenverarbeitung GmbH, Noatum Holdings SLU, OCR Services Inc., Oracle Corp., QAD Inc., S and P Global Inc., SAP SE, Thomson Reuters Corp., Trademo Technologies Inc., United Parcel Service Inc.

Trade Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

