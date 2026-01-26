Trade Nation Brings its TD365 Trading Platform Under Same Brand

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning FCA regulated fintech and financial services provider Trade Nation is bringing TD365 under its wing. The TD365 brand will transition to Trade Nation branding. This move will enhance the customers' experience by simplifying their login as they will no longer see any disparity between Trade Nation and TD365, meaning customers will login to their trading accounts as normal under the one Trade Nation brand.

The merger streamlines Trade Nation's operations and customers can continue to trade as normal, with no impact on accounts, funds or open positions. Not only will clients see no impact on their accounts, but they will continue to benefit from tight fixed spreads and award-winning customer service. This move will also allow new features and platform enhancements to be rolled out faster, with one improvement being the ability to link accounts with TradingView providing access to advanced multi-chart functionality.

Most importantly, there is no regulatory impact of this change, meaning Trade Nation remains authorised and regulated in multiple jurisdictions including the UK's Financial Conduct Authority, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB), the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles (FSA) and South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

Andrew Merry, Chief Commercial Officer at Trade Nation, said:

"We are excited about enhancing our trading offering where customers will see just one Trade Nation brand across both our online platform and mobile trading App. This is only an incremental brand change that will have no impact on our award-winning trading services and will deliver greater clarity for our customers globally."

About Trade Nation

Regulated in multiple jurisdictions including the UK where Trade Nation is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under firm reference number 525164. Founded in 2014 Trade Nation is an award-winning, globally established fintech and financial services provider with a headcount of over 120 employees, with offices spanning the globe from London to Sydney and teams in South Africa, Seychelles and The Bahamas.

With a management team that has a combined industry experience of over 200 years, Trade Nation is dedicated to ensuring it offers the best trading services, whilst taking the responsibility of protecting customer funds as the number one priority.

Risk Warnings and Disclaimer

‌Financial Spread Bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72.9% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

This communication is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as any form of recommendation as to a particular course of action or as investment advice. It is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument or as an official confirmation of any transaction. Opinions, estimates and assumptions expressed herein are made as of the date of this communication and are subject to change without notice. This communication has been prepared based upon information, including market prices, data and other information, believed to be reliable; however, Trade Nation does not warrant its completeness or accuracy. All market prices and market data contained in or attached to this communication are indicative and subject to change without notice.

