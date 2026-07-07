Trade Nation Launches its Regulated Products and Services in Europe

LONDON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade Nation, the global CFD provider, is pleased to announce the formal launch of its products and services in Europe with the rollout of its new Portuguese regulated entity. This follows the opening of its Lisbon office last year and sets a precedent for future expansion, as Trade Nation builds on its established offices and regulatory authorisations worldwide.

This launch will allow European traders to benefit from Trade Nation's transparency, including zero commission and tight fixed spreads. Trade Nation's Portuguese entity is regulated locally by the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM - Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários), allowing clients to trade Contract For Difference (CFD) on global indices, forex, commodities, shares and bonds via its web and mobile platforms, TradingView and MT4.

Launching in Europe with authorisation from the CMVM will allow Trade Nation to passport their products and services into other European countries. Trade Nation will also be able to forge key partnerships and build a strong brand presence in the region. Customer onboarding and support will be provided in the native languages.

Luis Dos Santos, CEO of Portugal at Trade Nation, said:

"Europe is an important region for Trade Nation and our presence there is growing along with our client base. The number of retail investors in the EU is growing fast which is a trend that we aim to capitalise on by providing our award-winning, intuitive and specialist trading platforms."

"We are all about putting control back in the hands of our customers, so launching our services in the native languages is an important part of Trade Nation's strategy of expanding its global reach to traders across the world."

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Between 74–89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

About Trade Nation

Trade Nation is a global CFD and spread betting provider, regulated in multiple jurisdictions, including the UK, where it is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Founded in 2014, Trade Nation has grown into an award-winning fintech and financial services firm with offices across London, Portugal, Sydney, Johannesburg, Seychelles, Malaysia, and The Bahamas.

With a management team with over 200 years of industry experience, Trade Nation is dedicated to ensuring it offers the best trading and investing services.

W: https://tradenation.com/en-eu/ and https://tradenation.com/pt-eu/

T: https://twitter.com/itstradenation

L: https://www.linkedin.com/company/itstradenation/

SOURCE Trade Nation