Trade Schools, Alternative Pathways on Display at Delaware's First School Choice Week Fair

News provided by

National School Choice Week

19 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Delaware's Future Fest to feature career opportunities, photo booth, free refreshments

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware highschoolers have boundless options for their futures, from four-year universities to trade schools or heading straight into the workforce. A school fair in Wilmington on Saturday, Jan. 27 will give K-12 students and their families a taste of the diverse job options available to them, as well as the middle and highschools that can prepare them for those jobs.

Hosted by DelawareCAN, the school fair will take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Goldey-Beacom College's Event Center. Families will have the opportunity to explore local resources and ask questions of more than a dozen schools and community vendors, including the Charter School of Wilmington, Sussex Academy of the Arts, Zip Code Wilmington, Delaware State University,  Food Bank, Delaware National Guard, and many more from public to private options. Event planners state they especially aim to highlight trade schools and vocational training opportunities to give families a taste of the alternative pathways available after high school.

The free community event will feature fun for all ages, including free snacks and lemonade, face painting, a photobooth, balloon twisting, and more.

This event is Delaware's first school fair for National School Choice Week (NSCW). Across the country, the Week features tens of thousands of school choice events to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education options available for families. In addition to the Wilmington school fair, 32 large-scale fairs planned by nonprofits will take place in more than 25 states during the Week.

"We are excited to host this fair and to empower Delaware students to imagine all the avenues of lifelong learning available to them," said Britney Mumford of Delaware CAN. "We encourage you to join us and learn more about Delaware's offerings."

DelawareCAN is a nonprofit education advocacy organization that advocates for the success of every Delaware student, from pre-K through college and career.

Goldey-Beacom College is located at 4701 Limestone Rd.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the free event at wilmingtonschoolfair.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Also from this source

Public Charter School Fair to Showcase Local Education Options, Offer Free Fun

Public Charter School Fair to Showcase Local Education Options, Offer Free Fun

North Carolina has one of the highest rates of charter enrollment growth in the nation. If your family has chosen or is interested in choosing a...
Houston School Fair at Minute Maid Park To Bring Learning Options, Free Fun to Families

Houston School Fair at Minute Maid Park To Bring Learning Options, Free Fun to Families

Join the fun at the Minute Maid Park next weekend, where the annual Houston School Fair will fill the air with music, balloons, and the smell of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Children

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.