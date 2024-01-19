Trade Schools, Alternative Pathways on Display at Delaware's First School Choice Week Fair

Delaware's Future Fest to feature career opportunities, photo booth, free refreshments

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware highschoolers have boundless options for their futures, from four-year universities to trade schools or heading straight into the workforce. A school fair in Wilmington on Saturday, Jan. 27 will give K-12 students and their families a taste of the diverse job options available to them, as well as the middle and highschools that can prepare them for those jobs.

Hosted by DelawareCAN, the school fair will take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Goldey-Beacom College's Event Center. Families will have the opportunity to explore local resources and ask questions of more than a dozen schools and community vendors, including the Charter School of Wilmington, Sussex Academy of the Arts, Zip Code Wilmington, Delaware State University, Food Bank, Delaware National Guard, and many more from public to private options. Event planners state they especially aim to highlight trade schools and vocational training opportunities to give families a taste of the alternative pathways available after high school.

The free community event will feature fun for all ages, including free snacks and lemonade, face painting, a photobooth, balloon twisting, and more.

This event is Delaware's first school fair for National School Choice Week (NSCW). Across the country, the Week features tens of thousands of school choice events to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education options available for families. In addition to the Wilmington school fair, 32 large-scale fairs planned by nonprofits will take place in more than 25 states during the Week.

"We are excited to host this fair and to empower Delaware students to imagine all the avenues of lifelong learning available to them," said Britney Mumford of Delaware CAN. "We encourage you to join us and learn more about Delaware's offerings."

DelawareCAN is a nonprofit education advocacy organization that advocates for the success of every Delaware student, from pre-K through college and career.

Goldey-Beacom College is located at 4701 Limestone Rd.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the free event at wilmingtonschoolfair.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

