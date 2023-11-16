Trade Show and Conventions Redefine Destination Experiences for Attendees with Jampack's New Proprietary Platform

Show organizers can now offer host city experiences beyond the existing event schedule through Jampack's Private Group Services and AFTERDARK Networking and Nightlife offerings

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jampack, a proprietary platform curating one-of-a-kind event experiences, has launched a new suite of solutions focused on blended travel and the rising demand for value-added experiences. The new offering delivers more value to attendees through curated host city experiences, such as networking and nightlife opportunities, while empowering trade show and event organizers to capture revenue from the expanding programming.

Having successfully worked with over 200 music festival and sporting event partners, Jampack is expanding its capabilities and vision of delivering unique and special moments to the trade show and conferences industry; the move signals the broader demand for more value-added experiences as the meetings and conventions space returns to pre-pandemic numbers.

Leveraging its extensive network of venue contacts and resort property partnerships, Jampack offers a diverse schedule of add-on experiences for registrants to enjoy in the host city around the existing event schedule. Jampack's technology integrates with events and offers a high-level show-branded platform experience as an extension to event registration and in real-time while at the show. Registrants can seamlessly explore and purchase individual or group experiences, from additional nightly networking events, high-end dining tours, and team excursions to golf days or weekend stays.

Jampack provides two offerings addressing attendees' and corporate groups' growing desire to network and have more memorable moments with co-workers and clients surrounding industry events.

AFTERDARK Networking and Nightlife:

Jampack works with show organizers to curate a full schedule of AFTERDARK networking and nightlife events for attendees to enjoy together throughout the host city.

Private Group Services:

Private Group Services offers exhibitors and organizers a one-stop solution for all host-city planning outside the show. The platform allows users to directly book private events, dining arrangements, group experiences, branded off-site events, excursions, and more.

Until now, show organizers have never been part of the revenue generated by their events in the host city. Event organizers can now overcome that hurdle when integrating with Jampack without any financial investment or additional resources.

"A trade show audience can spend millions in a host city around an event, and it has always been a holy grail for organizers to find a way to capture their share of that spending," said Dave Einzig, General Manager of Trade Shows and Conferences at Jampack. "What was missing was the great technology and focused team, with the right business model, to make it a reality. Jampack brings that to the show organizer as a revenue share partnership model, with no risk and minimal bandwidth required."

Jampack's team helps live events expand their show's footprint through one-off events or group services activated within the host city. This drives attendees' participation and interest beyond traditional event hours. Industry-related events such as SHOT Show and The Car Wash Show have recently worked with Jampack to deliver highly popular AFTERDARK Networking & Nightlife events at some of the most sought-after venues in Las Vegas.

"We collaborated with Jampack for unique after-hours networking community events, and the partnership was more impactful and rewarding than ever anticipated. Not only were their concepts innovative, but they created programs that were specifically designed for our unique audience. Their operations team was just as impressive onsite, ensuring that all those that participated were treated like VIPs and the events ran smoothly," said Jeff Pressman, President and CEO of Convex.

"We worked with Jampack Private Group Services to source the venue and entertainment for our client cocktail reception. We are so grateful as they were super helpful, flexible and reliable and the event was perfect. We look forward to working with them on many more projects in the future," Catherine Craft, Exhibitor.

Jampack is currently working with additional event organizers such as Questex, PCA, HLTH, Access Intelligence, RSNA, SHRM, among many others. To learn more about Jampack's tradeshows and convention offerings, visit www.Jampack.com/tradeshows.

About Jampack

Jampack offers unique and memorable experiences that cater to every event-goer's desires. The company partners with event producers across music festivals, sporting events, conferences and more to curate exclusive event experiences. Jampack's proprietary technology and partner integrations allow its platform to bundle those once-in-a-lifetime experiences at the best rate available. From hotel accommodations to open bars at the most sought-after nightclubs, line skips, event re-entry, lavish dining experiences and more, each experience offers an elevated way to "Jampack a Weekend." For more information, visit www.Jampack.com/tradeshows.

Media Contact

Jackie Dadas-Kraper & Taylor Murray

Interdependence PR

[email protected]

248.842.0597

SOURCE Jampack