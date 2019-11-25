Trade Surveillance Market: Global Industry Scope, Business Strategies, Drivers, Restraint, Opportunities, Challenges, Competitive Analysis, Trend and Forecasts 2026 | Data Bridge Market Research

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has added a newly published report titled, "Global Trade Surveillance Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026", The Global trade surveillance market is expected to reach million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 18.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Trade Surveillance Market, By Components (solution, services),Deployment Model (Cloud, On Premises, Hybrid), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMES)), Vertical (Capital Markets, Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Trade Surveillance Market report guides by minimizing the risks of uncertainties and helps in making sound decisions. It is helpful in evaluating selling methods. The report also aids in knowing the marketing and pricing strategy of competitors. It gives an idea about the market share over various time periods and is quite helpful in launching a new product.

The Trade Surveillance is one of the most important surveillance systems for financial institution and banking sectors against market abuse and market manipulation. The trade surveillance is used to detect and monitor capital fraud, behavioral patterning and insider trading in capital markets. The main purpose is to deliver coverage in the complete depth of the order book, suspected cases and other audit order trails. The trade surveillance offers a wide range of applications in banking, financial services, hedging, wealth management, asset management and others.

Market Trends: Global Trade Surveillance Market

On the basis of component the market is segmented into solution and services.

On the basis of deployment model the market is segmented into on-premises, cloud and hybrid.

On the basis of organization size the market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES).

On the basis of vertical the market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and capital markets. The capital market is sub-segmented into securities, hedge funds, wealth management, asset management and others.

On the basis of geography the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Europe , South America , Middle East and Africa .

OPPORTUNITIES:

RISING DEMAND FOR TIME SERIES DATABASES AND LOW LATENCY

The increasing demand for trade surveillance in financial markets environment over the past several years has been driven by the need for time series database and low latency. Now a day, the automated capital market focuses on managing information through latest technology based applications.

But most of the financial institutions and banking sectors uses relational database management systems (RDBMSs), which is unable to offer appropriate reliability, speed and flexibility due to lack of low latency database system.

For instance, eXtremeDB embedded DBMS from McObject, LLC offers a better result in low latency database management which is highly proficient for In-memory database system (IMDS) design structure. It is enhanced with a memory manager and an internal transaction that delivers maximum efficiency while working in multi-processor systems and multi-threaded applications. The time series database gradually provides hybrid storage which can be supported in both real time and historical data with the single database architecture and streaming data.

CHALLENGES

COMPLICATED DESIGN OF SURVEILLANCE SYSTEMS

The trade surveillance system design is complex as it needs to maintain the clear prioritization according to the device which is being integrated. The design also needs to maintain the features such as real time automated system for detecting several transactions. This requires the designers to be cautious while selecting the design surveillance system.

Most of the time the database is built with a core in-memory database system which is more secure and protective as well as more complex due to availability of low-latency database technology. It also provides financial applications which ensures the persistence, data integrity and supports clustering of multiple servers.

In 2011, TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) launched a trading and surveillance platform solutions which offers low TCO, robust architecture and high performance in market infrastructure space. The solution prevails about current inefficiency in disparate systems and usage of expensive infrastructure.

