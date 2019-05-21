"TRADE" Tells the Story of Living Your Truth

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "TRADE", written and directed by Oxnard's own, Trae Briers, is a story inspired by Christopher Bryant of Oxnard, sibling of producer, Rubin Bryant, also of Oxnard, who has lived her life as a transgender woman for over 20 years. Chris has always been interested in telling her story, the dark side of her journey, as well as the plight of living your truth.

To help capture the truth, we enlisted the talents of Austin Miller, most recognized as Hawk from NBC's Days of Our Lives, Danny in Grease: You're the One That I Want, and the multi-million dollar musical spectacle at Stage 42 in New York, Trip of Love.

T. Ashanti Mozelle from the cult classic film, A Very Sordid Wedding and the award-winning HBO short, The Pretty Boy Project. Tiffany Fallon, Playboy's 2005 Playmate of the Year and reality TV shows, The Girls Next Door, The Apprentice, and most recently, The Competition, starring Chris Klein and Thora Birch. Rain Valdez, transgender actress, activist, and star of TV Land's Lopez, Amazon's Transparent and award winning filmmaker of the short film Hexed, which premiered at 2018 Outfest Film Festival. Robert Catrini, veteran actor and producer, known for Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, and Kidnapped: The Hannah Anderson Story.

Our films social media presence with limited resources for marketing has grown to over 400,000 between Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube with 202,000 views of that 400,000 coming from the Philippines and climbing the closer we arrive to release date.

The timing of Trae Briers latest film "TRADE"; is a dark love story that focuses on self-identity, exploration and ones fight for acceptance, which hits home with so many individuals today who fear from the backlash of being gay or transgender.

This story is based on true events.

"TRADE" is available exclusively on iTunes and Google Play June 4th, 2019.

"TRADE" is produced by FFAM Group, LLC, a film production company that focuses on creating quality projects that invoke emotion, humility, and humor to tell a story.

Writer/Director Trae Briers is represented by Henry Holmes of Holmes/Weinberg, PC.

