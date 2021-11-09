Trade TVs for trips this Black Friday with a first-of-its-kind holiday travel gift guide

"Research shows that investing in experiences makes us happier than amassing things, and making memories after so many missed moments matters now more than ever before," said Melanie Fish, travel expert and head of PR for Expedia Brands. "This Black Friday, we wanted to make it easier to skip the stuff and instead give the gift of travel to friends, family or even yourself with a travel gift guide featuring experiences that are worthy of any wish list – and offered at a great value."

MEMBERS SAVE MORE IN FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND TRAVEL GIFT GUIDE

The travel experts at Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo scoured their many offerings to curate a holiday gift guide filled to the brim with nearly 100 unique travel experiences around the world that cost just about what travelers can expect to pay for popular Black Friday and Cyber Monday gifts. Plus, members can find even better rates on some of these hotels starting Nov. 16.

Prices are not guaranteed and can vary based on discounts, dates and availability. *

Two-night stays for the price of a smart watch (~$300) *

Two-night stays for the price of a TV (~$500) *

Two-night stays for the price of fine jewelry (~$1,000) *

BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY DEALS - MEMBERS SHOP 30% OFF STARTING NOV. 16

Expedia and Hotels.com Black Friday sales kick off Nov. 16 and run through Nov. 29 and feature 30 percent off more than 3,500 hotel properties and special discounts on cruises. During the sale, customers can simply sign in or create an account to shop the biggest member-only event of the year.

and run through and feature 30 percent off more than 3,500 hotel properties and special discounts on cruises. During the sale, customers can simply sign in or create an account to shop the biggest member-only event of the year. Expedia Rewards and Hotels.com Rewards members get additional benefits the last week of the sale with 4X rewards points in the Expedia mobile app and Double Rewards Stamps on Hotels.com Nov. 23-29 .

. Join the free Expedia Rewards and Hotels.com Rewards programs for access to member-exclusive discounts year-round.

TIPS AND TRICKS FOR GETTING THE MOST OUT OF BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY

Follow these tips to get the most out of booking a trip:

BOOK ON THE APP Find better rates every day with member pricing on the Expedia and Hotels.com apps, plus the convenience of having itinerary details, support and inspiration at your fingertips. Travelers who book private vacation homes through Vrbo are also protected under the Book with Confidence Guarantee.

Find better rates every day with member pricing on the Expedia and Hotels.com apps, plus the convenience of having itinerary details, support and inspiration at your fingertips. Travelers who book private vacation homes through Vrbo are also protected under the Book with Confidence Guarantee. BOOK FLEXIBLE RATES Flexibility is key for holiday and winter travel.

Flexibility is key for holiday and winter travel. On Expedia and Hotels.com, book refundable stays by filtering for "free cancellation."



Try to avoid restrictive or non-refundable airfare. Expedia makes it easy to compare fares during the booking process by highlighting what is or isn't included with the ticket, such as seat selection, checked baggage or whether changes are permitted. Paying a bit more for flexibility can bring peace of mind, which is especially valuable during the holidays.



On Vrbo, take advantage of the number of vacation rental owners who have relaxed their cancellation policies. The most flexible policy on Vrbo allows travelers to cancel their reservation up to 14 days before check-in and receive a full refund.

UNLOCK DEEPER SAVINGS BY BUNDLING Just by booking multiple items at the same time on Expedia, such as adding a car rental, activity or hotel to a flight purchase, travelers can save on their trip.

Just by booking multiple items at the same time on Expedia, such as adding a car rental, activity or hotel to a flight purchase, travelers can save on their trip. KEEP TABS ON THE LATEST TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS With restrictions changing by the day or week, it can be tricky to stay up to date on the latest COVID-related guidelines. Use the Expedia Travel Advisor which lets travelers select their origin and destination to see what travel advisories or COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

Traveler wellbeing is our priority. Expedia understands how the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect travelers everywhere, as well as the importance of abiding by government restrictions and practicing social distancing. Travelers can visit the Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo COVID-19 travel resource pages for information to make informed travel decisions.

*As of Nov. 8, 2021. The cost of the hotels and vacation rentals featured in the gift guides are two-night stays for the travel dates of Feb. 11-13, 2022. Prices are not guaranteed and can vary based on discounts, dates and availability.

