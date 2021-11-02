TRADE X Partners with AiM for Third-Party Vehicle Inspections

AiM's vehicle inspections will provide buyers and sellers on the TRADE X platform with actionable intelligence to determine vehicle value, offering comfort and security when making transactions.

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade X Group of Companies Inc . (TRADE X), a B2B cross-border automotive trading platform, today announced that it has partnered with Alliance Inspection Management (AiM) for pre-owned vehicle inspections in North America. AiM will perform vehicle inspections for all TRADE X transactions in Canada and the U.S., to ensure vehicles meet the buying and selling criteria of car dealers, importers, exporters, fleet owners, rental companies, mobility solution providers, and other users of TRADE X's vehicle trading platform.

AiM conducts more than 12 million vehicle inspections each year and is one of the largest providers of third-party inspections in North America. Specifically, AiM evaluates vehicles and provides condition reports based on an industry-wide, standardized grading system, providing buyers with the highest level of comfort and security. Through in-person inspections, AiM helps to accurately assess the current condition of a vehicle to ensure accurate pricing and buyer satisfaction.

"AiM's third-party condition reporting will help us serve our customers better by providing actionable intelligence for buyers and sellers, increasing buyer comfort with cross-border trading. Through our partnership with AiM, we will work to address the current shortage of pre-owned vehicles in the U.S. by providing easier, more transparent access to vehicles in Canada," said Luciano Butera, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of TRADE X.

"The integration of AiM's best-in-class vehicle inspection services into the TRADE X platform, provides real-time accurate and transparent condition assessments that help to build a trustworthy bridge between buyers and sellers," said Eric Widmer, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AiM. "TRADE X is playing a major role in solving significant inventory challenges and expanding the addressable market for vehicle buyers and sellers. We're excited to be a key participant in the platform's mission to open up new automotive trading corridors in the U.S. and Canada."

TRADE X provides the entire B2B ecosystem with a secure, compliant, and streamlined platform that handles all the logistics required in buying and selling pre-owned vehicles internationally. This includes trade financing, compliance, international payments, engaging registered importers, anti-money laundering regulations, vehicle inspection, digital trade documentation, and homologation.

About AiM

Long Beach, Calif.-based AiM (Alliance Inspection Management) was founded in 2005 to inspect the condition of new and used vehicles from bumper to bumper. AiM's national team of more than 600 inspectors and auditors are equipped with leading hardware and software designed to provide consistent, reliable, and timely vehicle information. AiM, which has auto manufacturers, rental fleets, dealers, auction companies, finance companies, and consumers among its clientele, has performed more than 165 million vehicle inspections over the past 9 years. For more information, please visit www.aiminspections.com or www.aimcertify.com .

About TRADE X

With headquarters in Ontario, Canada, TRADE X is the first global vehicle marketplace to aggregate cross-border supply and demand for car dealers, fleet owners, rental companies, mobility solution providers, importers, and exporters, opening new trading corridors to buy and sell vehicles. The TRADE X 'Brain' platform is a machine-learning, AI-driven technology that connects buyers and sellers through a transparent marketplace that aids sellers in finding the world's highest bidders and gives buyers access to the best source markets and price arbitrage opportunities. Users can quickly and seamlessly transact online in a secure environment with all the complexities of international trade – compliance, anti-money laundering regulations, vehicle inspection, currency exchange, digital trade documentation, payments, and financing – all managed by TRADE X. The company serves authorized buyers and sellers everywhere with a user-friendly app available 24/7 via mobile, tablet, or desktop. TRADE X's largest investors include Aimia Inc., a publicly traded holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AIM). To learn more, please visit www.tradexport.com.

