Tradebe Opens New Service Center in Cincinnati, OH

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradebe is proud to announce that our Cincinnati, OH Service Center is now open. Our site location is 512 Crescentville Rd, Cincinnati, OH.

This new location, conveniently located just off US Route 4 and I-275 in the Springdale area of Northern Cincinnati, includes office space, warehouse space and docks available for customer deliveries. This new location with additional fleet equipment ensures more timely service to our local clients. It also allows us to further establish Tradebe's best-in-class service and waste management capabilities to new clients throughout the Midwest region of OH, IN and KY.

Tradebe's Cincinnati, OH Environmental Service Capabilities include:

Contact us now for service center scheduling or to learn more about how Tradebe can assist you with your goals of sustainable waste recycling.

In this region, Tradebe operates three (3) Treatment, Storage, and Disposal facilities (TSDFs) in East Chicago, IN, Milwaukee, WI and Millington, TN. Tradebe service centers, offering similar services to our Cincinnati location, are also strategically located throughout our facility network.

"Tradebe's new Cincinnati, OH Service Center is an important expansion to our facility network. Our team continues to be committed to expanding our service capabilities and geographical reach further into the Midwest region. Providing enhanced and faster response times to our clients is the goal." says Bob O'Brien, Executive Vice-President of Operations, Tradebe USA.

Tradebe is one of the largest global companies in the environmental sector serving various markets including industrial, manufacturing, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, oil & gas and more. As a global business dedicated to sustainable waste management, we seek the greenest waste solutions possible with a priority on recycling and recovery. We recycle over 60% of the waste we process.

ABOUT TRADEBE

Tradebe is a leading, global company in the environmental sector serving various markets including industrial, manufacturing, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, etc. We offer our services in Europe (UK, Spain, France and Germany), the US and the Middle East. Tradebe employs over 2,500 people worldwide and operates 84 facilities across Spain (31), United Kingdom (22), United States (27), France (2), Oman (1) and Germany (1).

