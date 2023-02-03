TradeBeyond Underscores Commitment to Supply Chain Responsibility with New WRAP Integration

HONG KONG, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeBeyond, retail's leading provider of global supply chain management solutions, has launched its new integration with Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) that incorporates the organization's social sustainability certification data directly into TradeBeyond's multi-enterprise platform.



An independent nonprofit, WRAP runs the world's largest social compliance certification program focused on apparel, footwear, sewn products, and related sectors. Over 3.2 million workers are employed in more than 3,300 WRAP-certified factories located in 40 countries. Walmart, Disney, Costco, Jockey, Woolworths, and Fruit of the Loom are just some of the brands and retailers that rely on WRAP's certifications to ensure their suppliers' workers are operating in safe, lawful, and humane conditions.



Under the new integration, real-time certification data from WRAP is incorporated into TradeBeyond's collaborative platform, providing the businesses that rely on TradeBeyond to develop and source private label products with the third-party verification they need to meet global social compliance standards.



TradeBeyond's WRAP integration mitigates brand compliance risks and gives supply chain managers confidence by making certification details instantly accessible while creating a crucial safeguard for brands and retailers committed to responsible sourcing. Automated alerts notify compliance managers if a vendor's certification is expiring soon so they can prepare accordingly and limit disruptions.



"This integration provides TradeBeyond's global user base with real-time verification of a supplier's WRAP certification status from the very beginning of the product development cycle," said WRAP's President and CEO, Avedis Seferian. "It brings another level of visibility and efficiency to sustainable sourcing and manufacturing."



The seamless integration furthers TradeBeyond's mission to help retailers and brands with large and complicated supplier networks streamline their supply chains through greater control and real-time visibility.



"Today more than ever, retailers and brands around the world are looking to vet and verify the ethical standards of their suppliers, and a WRAP certification provides them the assurance they need," said TradeBeyond CEO Michael Hung. "As part of our commitment to helping brands achieve their ESG goals, we're proud to offer a seamless integration that ensures the businesses that depend on TradeBeyond are sourcing responsibly."



For more information on TradeBeyond's WRAP integration and its critical capabilities, visit tradebeyond.com/esg/wrap.

About TradeBeyond

TradeBeyond platform is retail's leading extended supply chain management solution provider from concept to delivery. TradeBeyond helps brands and retailers streamline product development and sourcing all the way through order, production, and delivery. Through innovative sourcing management, product lifecycle management (PLM), and production and order management solutions, TradeBeyond empowers the supply chain network by driving collaboration to over 15,000 retail and supplier partners, and 30,000 users in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit tradebeyond.com.

About WRAP

Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) is an independent, objective, non-profit team of global social compliance experts dedicated to promoting safe, lawful, humane, and ethical manufacturing through certification and education. It is the leading facility-based certification organization for sewn products, verifying, and improving labor conditions in factories around the world for more than 20 years. Additional information about WRAP can be found at wrapcompliance.org.

SOURCE TradeBeyond