TradeBlock and Silvergate Partner for Seamless Institutional Crypto Trading and Settlement

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeBlock is pleased to announce its partnership with Silvergate to enable their mutual clients to seamlessly track asset balances and transactional activity. This integration builds on Silvergate's commitment of leveraging technology and its proprietary API solutions to solve problems for its clients. Silvergate has been a pioneer in the digital currency industry since 2013 and counts more than 650 digital currency exchanges, investors, and software providers as clients. Its services include the Silvergate Exchange Network ("SEN") for real-time payments, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and regulatory compliant deposit accounts.

TradeBlock, the world's leading provider of post-trade infrastructure for digital currencies, has integrated data from Silvergate accounts throughout the TradeBlock Professional platform. Fiat balances and activity at Silvergate can be viewed in a consolidated interface alongside digital currencies to increase visibility and automation in exchange account funding, OTC transaction settlement, and portfolio management.

TradeBlock offers the premiere tool set for institutional digital currency traders, complete with a powerful suite of market and blockchain data, as well as execution and post-trade tools for liquidity providers, asset managers, corporate clients, and exchanges, among others.

TradeBlock clients benefit from a number of services, all accessible via a browser-based frontend and programmatically via streaming feeds and APIs, including: an EMS for exchange connectivity; OMS for OTC transactions; seamless wallet integrations; KYC/AML automation; accounting tools; market-leading reporting tools; and, auditable records. Additionally, TradeBlock offers real-time, USD-denominated spot price indices for various digital currencies that provide firms with an effective price discovery mechanism which is crucial to navigating the notoriously volatile digital currency Markets.

