TradeCentric and Shopware Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate B2B Revenue Growth

The partnership helps Shopware merchants win and retain B2B buyers by meeting them in the systems they already use

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeCentric, the leading B2B integration infrastructure layer connecting enterprise buyers and suppliers, today announced a strategic partnership with Shopware, the open-source commerce platform trusted by more than 100,000 merchants worldwide. The partnership helps B2B suppliers accelerate revenue growth and customer retention by connecting their Shopware storefronts directly to buyers' procurement and ERP systems.

For B2B suppliers, a growing share of revenue now depends on being connected to a buyer's procurement system. When a supplier cannot integrate, the order often goes to a competitor who can. This partnership closes that gap. TradeCentric brings Shopware merchants a full suite of eProcurement integration solutions, including PunchOut, PO Automation, and Invoice Automation. Buyers can shop a supplier's storefront from inside their own procurement platform, and the entire order-to-cash process is automated.

Suppliers using TradeCentric integration solutions have reported a more than 20% increase in revenue from existing buyers and the ability to attract new buyers that would have otherwise been out of reach. This is alongside the operational efficiency gained from an 80% reduction in time spent managing purchase orders and a 75% reduction in invoice management time. For Shopware merchants, that means more deals won, faster order-to-cash, and a lower cost to serve every account.

"B2B sellers compete for enterprise buyers, and those accounts increasingly transact through their own procurement systems," shared Jason Nyhus, President of Shopware North America. He added, "This partnership lets Shopware merchants meet those buyers directly, without leaving the platform they already run their business on. It removes a real barrier to revenue and makes Shopware an even stronger choice for suppliers serious about B2B growth."

The partnership connects Shopware to the 220+ eProcurement platforms TradeCentric supports, giving merchants a single path into the wide array of systems their buyers already run on. For merchants selling into Europe, TradeCentric supports regional compliance standards like PEPPOL, keeping suppliers ahead of mandatory eInvoicing requirements as they roll out across the EU.

"Every enterprise supplier we talk to wants the same thing: to protect their customer relationships and see more revenue from their best accounts, with less friction getting there," said Kevin Kazenmayer, VP of Business Strategy and Development at TradeCentric. "Shopware gives merchants a flexible, open platform to sell on. TradeCentric connects that platform to their buyers' procurement systems and automates the work behind every order, from PunchOut to purchase orders to invoicing. Together we turn eProcurement from a barrier into a channel that grows revenue."

About TradeCentric

TradeCentric helps enterprise suppliers integrate commerce and accelerate results by making it easier to do business with their buyers. Our platform delivers intelligent eProcurement integrations that connect eCommerce and procurement systems through solutions like PunchOut, Purchase Order Automation and Invoice Automation. Built with intention and designed to scale, TradeCentric eliminates integration complexity and operational friction, enabling suppliers to grow revenue, drive efficiency and power results in a new era of B2B growth.

About Shopware

Shopware is a flexible, modular, and open-source e-commerce platform designed for D2C retailers and B2B sellers. Featuring API-first, headless architecture for full control flexibility and customization, with cutting-edge capabilities for Agentic Commerce and complex commerce operations, the platform connects with a vast ecosystem of technology partners and provides advanced rule and workflow capabilities for innovative brands and complex business models.

TradeCentric Media Contact:

Hannah Cesarz

[email protected]

SOURCE TradeCentric