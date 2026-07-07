TradeCentric Launches Partner Network to Accelerate B2B Integration and Commerce Growth

Partner network provides partners with resources, dedicated enablement, and incentives to deliver faster integrations and stronger outcomes for shared customers.

RALEIGH, N.C., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeCentric, the leading B2B integration infrastructure layer connecting enterprise buyers and suppliers, today announced the launch of the TradeCentric Partner Network, designed to help partners and their customers simplify integration, accelerate time to value, and scale B2B commerce more effectively.

As B2B commerce continues to rapidly evolve, suppliers and their partners face increasing pressure to quickly deliver seamless, connected purchasing experiences across eCommerce and procurement systems. The next era of B2B growth will be won by companies that pair innovation with integration infrastructure that is built to scale as transaction volumes and trading partner networks grow. The TradeCentric Partner Network equips partners to address these challenges for shared customers, providing immediate access to the training, technical expertise, and co-marketing opportunities required to reduce integration complexity and deliver faster, more reliable outcomes.

TradeCentric's integration infrastructure spans a broad global ecosystem. Compatible with 220+ eCommerce platforms and 75+ eProcurement platforms, TradeCentric maintains dedicated partnerships with 65+ platforms and system integrators (SIs) across eCommerce, ERP/eProcurement, and ecosystem providers.

The Network introduces Activated Partner Status, which recognizes partners who are actively engaging with TradeCentric to deliver best-in-class integration solutions for customers. Partners with Activated Status unlock all perks of the Partner Network, alongside greater go-to-market visibility and resources such as:

Premium visibility on the TradeCentric website

Partner spotlights on TradeCentric social media channels

Custom resources and enablement materials

Co-marketing opportunities

The Partner Network is also designed to grow with its partners, with further statuses planned to recognize those who continue to deepen their impact.

"Our partners are a direct extension of how we serve the B2B eCommerce ecosystem, and this Partner Network reflects our commitment to delivering value for both partners and our mutual customers," said Kevin Kazenmayer, Vice President of Business Strategy and Development at TradeCentric. "Every partner starts with an education on where TradeCentric solutions fit to solve their clients' order-to-cash integration gaps, as well as access to the tools and support they need to be successful."

Partner response to collaboration with TradeCentric has been positive across the ecosystem:

"Our partnership with TradeCentric enables us to extend the value of Salesforce B2B Commerce by integrating directly into our clients' procurement workflows. The result is a more efficient, scalable buying experience that drives real business impact, " said Jonathan Keel, CEO at 6Street Digital.

"TradeCentric is providing a valuable service for our customers at OroCommerce by connecting their catalogs with a global network of buyers. eProcurement is a critical channel for suppliers, and TradeCentric helps our customers make more from their eCommerce investments, " said Aaron Sheehan, VP of Strategy and Partnerships at OroCommerce.

TradeCentric is now accepting applications to the Partner Network. If your organization is ready to drive new opportunities, deliver better outcomes for customers, and grow alongside TradeCentric, apply here.

About TradeCentric

TradeCentric helps enterprise suppliers integrate commerce and accelerate results by making it easier to do business with their buyers. Our platform delivers intelligent eProcurement integrations that connect eCommerce and procurement systems through solutions like PunchOut, Purchase Order Automation and Invoice Automation. Built with intention and designed to scale, TradeCentric eliminates integration complexity and operational friction, enabling suppliers to grow revenue, drive efficiency and power results in a new era of B2B growth.

TradeCentric Media Contact:

Hannah Cesarz

[email protected]

SOURCE TradeCentric