TradeCentric Earns Spot on Inc.'s Best Workplaces List for Second Year in a Row

Recognition underscores TradeCentric's commitment to a people-first culture built on meaningful collaboration to drive customer growth

RALEIGH, N.C., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeCentric, the leading B2B integration infrastructure layer connecting enterprise buyers and suppliers, has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 2026 Best Workplaces in America.

The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture.

"Our team's passion and commitment are at the core of TradeCentric's impact," said Elizabeth Segovia, CEO of TradeCentric. "By investing in our people, we strengthen our ability to deliver meaningful outcomes for our customers and partners."

"Our culture is rooted in our THRIVE ethos, which helps our team stay connected, grow, recharge, and succeed," said Elina Zamfir, HR Director at TradeCentric. "It's not just about the workplace, it's about creating an environment where people can do their best work and deliver for our customers every day."

TradeCentric has built a connected, inclusive culture within a fully remote environment, empowering employees to take ownership, think boldly, and grow. The company supports flexibility and well-being through initiatives like flexible PTO and recharge days, while reinforcing connection through recognition programs and team-driven experiences.

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture–it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

About TradeCentric

TradeCentric helps enterprise suppliers integrate commerce and accelerate results by making it easier to do business with their buyers. Our platform delivers intelligent eProcurement integrations that connect eCommerce and procurement systems through solutions like PunchOut, Purchase Order Automation, and Invoice Automation. Built with intention and designed to scale, TradeCentric eliminates integration complexity and operational friction, enabling suppliers to grow revenue, drive efficiency, and power results in a new era of B2B growth.

TradeCentric Media Contact:

Hannah Cesarz

[email protected]

SOURCE TradeCentric