TradeCentric Customers Named Finalists for B2B eCommerce Industry Awards

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeCentric , the leading provider of B2B eCommerce integration solutions connecting enterprise buyers and suppliers, is proud to announce that two of its customers, Mars Veterinary Health and Veritiv, have been recognized as finalists for B2B eCommerce industry Awards, celebrating excellence in supplier management and enterprise B2B distribution.

Both organizations were recognized for taking proactive measures to achieve measurable enterprise impact through digital transformation, automating procurement and order processes that previously relied on manual workflows and disconnected systems.

Mars Veterinary Health earned recognition for redefining supplier management through digital procurement transformation. By leveraging integration capabilities, Mars Veterinary Health is able to connect their Coupa eProcurement solution with multiple vendor eCommerce storefronts, replacing manual order entry and reconciliation with a seamless, automated experience.

The results have been significantly impactful, with the organization achieving:

50% reduction in supplier onboarding time

$250 million in spend centralized

800,000+ invoices processed through automated workflows

This integration program has not only improved data accuracy and enhanced compliance visibility but also freed procurement teams to focus on high-value initiatives that support their mission: delivering life-saving care for animals.

Additionally, Veritiv is nominated for 'B2B eCommerce Enterprise Distributor.'

Through a combination of ERP modernization with EVO, SAP Commerce, and TradeCentric-powered PunchOut and Purchase Order (PO) Automation, Veritiv transformed its eCommerce experience and improved buyer connectivity at scale:

Increased hands-free order rate from 6% to 15% in just two years

Achieved significant cost savings through automation and efficiency gains

Empowered 1,000+ sales representatives to identify and pursue eProcurement integration opportunities

Veritiv's balance of efficiency and flexibility, paired with strong buyer education and support, has made eProcurement integration a core growth driver across its enterprise accounts.

"We're honored to see our customers being recognized for their leadership in B2B digital commerce," said Elizabeth Segovia, CEO at TradeCentric. "Organizations like Mars Veterinary Health and Veritiv are proving that integration is no longer a back-office IT project; it's a strategic growth lever that drives profitability, agility, and stronger buyer-supplier relationships across the enterprise."

TradeCentric's platform enables companies to integrate eCommerce and eProcurement systems, automating workflows such as PunchOut, Purchase Order, and Invoice Automation to drive efficiency, accuracy, and scalability.

