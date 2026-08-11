TradeCentric Named to the Inc. 5000 List for the Fifth Year in a Row

Recognition honors five straight years of strategic growth as TradeCentric powers the integration infrastructure layer connecting enterprise buyers and suppliers

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeCentric, the leading B2B integration infrastructure layer connecting enterprise buyers and suppliers, today announced its fifth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"We're proud of this milestone, and even more proud of the work and the team behind it," said Elizabeth Segovia, CEO of TradeCentric. "Every day, our team enables B2B suppliers to win enterprise accounts, grow revenue, and improve operational efficiency. That's the value we show up to deliver, year after year."

The recognition comes during a year in which TradeCentric helped customers keep pace with how B2B buying is changing, from AI agents to new markets with their own compliance demands:

The company announced investment in UPOP, the Universal PunchOut Platform, a governed integration layer for AI-driven B2B buying, built on the same infrastructure that already runs enterprise procurement today.

Extended its partner network and deepened relationships with leaders such as Commercetools, Shopware, BigCommerce, and Salesforce.

Grew EMEA presence to support a growing base of European suppliers and buyers navigating regional compliance standards like PEPPOL and eInvoicing mandates.

Helped suppliers unlock double-digit revenue gains from existing buyers and an ability to attract new buyers, along with major reductions in time spent managing purchase orders and invoices.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About TradeCentric

TradeCentric helps enterprise suppliers integrate commerce and accelerate results by making it easier to do business with their buyers. Our platform delivers intelligent eProcurement integrations that connect eCommerce and procurement systems through solutions like PunchOut, Purchase Order Automation, and Invoice Automation. Built with intention and designed to scale, TradeCentric eliminates integration complexity and operational friction, enabling suppliers to grow revenue, drive efficiency, and power results in a new era of B2B growth.

TradeCentric Media Contact:

Hannah Cesarz

[email protected]

SOURCE TradeCentric