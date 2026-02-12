TradeEngage Enables Neighborly to Power Cross-Brand Referrals Across 19 Brands in North America

TradeEngage's referral platform empowers 4,000+ franchise locations across the U.S. to capture referrals, reduce customer acquisition costs, increase bonuses for service professionals, and unlock national partnerships

MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeEngage, the AI-powered referral enablement platform for the trades, today announced a strategic collaboration with Neighborly®, a family of global brands focused on being remarkable with consumers and franchise owners.

Together, this enables Neighborly's network of more than 4,000 franchises across 19 brands in the U.S. to cross-sell services and refer jobs to each other and their local partners. The TradeEngage platform creates new revenue streams, reduces customer acquisition costs and increases earnings potential for service professionals, while delivering a more comprehensive service experience for homeowners.

Neighborly franchise owners gain access to TradeEngage's referral workflow and payments platform, which uses AI to connect franchise owners with ideal referral partners, automatically route referrals based on service area. Service professionals and partners are instantly paid through TradeEngage. When a plumber from Mr. Rooter® Plumbing identifies a water damage issue on a service call, they submit the referral within 30 seconds or less on TradeEngage. The referral is sent to a trusted Rainbow Restoration® location—turning what was previously a missed opportunity into captured revenue for both parties and earnings for the service technician.

"Neighborly has built the premier network of home services brands in the country, and TradeEngage provides the infrastructure to unlock the full value of that network," said Chelsea Fusselbaugh, Co-Founder of TradeEngage. "Every service call generates potential work for complementary trades. Our platform turns those moments into revenue."

Reducing Customer Acquisition Costs While Increasing Team Earnings Potential

The home services industry has traditionally depended on lead aggregators and digital advertising to drive new business. TradeEngage turns existing customer touchpoints into new lead opportunities. Rather than relying solely on paid lead channels, Neighborly franchise owners receive qualified referrals from trusted partners, drastically lowering customer acquisition costs while keeping more value with the people doing the work.

Participating service professionals who identify and submit cross-sell opportunities can earn upwards of a 15% increase in compensation—all without any direct out-of-pocket cost to the business owner. This creates aligned incentives throughout the customer experience.

"This collaboration with TradeEngage strengthens our ability to deliver comprehensive solutions for homeowners while creating new opportunities for our franchise owners to reward their service technicians," said Mike Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Neighborly. "When our brands have the ability to receive qualified referrals seamlessly both inside and outside our network—everyone wins, especially the customer."

Using Neighborly's Unmatched Scale to Extend Reach with National Partnerships

Historically, executing national referral partnerships has been complex for large platforms or franchise organizations to put into action at the local level. TradeEngage provides the connective infrastructure to coordinate thousands of independent locations, manage bi-directional job flow and payments across parties, and ensure consistent quality of service — enabling scalable, network-wide partnerships that grow stronger with every transaction.

"National partnerships can be the growth engine for platforms and franchise systems," said Andrew Fusselbaugh, Founder & CEO of TradeEngage. "Handshakes at the corporate level rarely translate to job volume at the local level. We make these relationships turnkey, which enables us to drive 60% more revenue for home service companies when they migrate referral partnerships to our platform."

Neighborly franchise owners can now connect with national and local partners offering complementary services their customers need—including real estate professionals, foundation repair, moving and storage companies, home security providers, solar and roofing installers, and other services that complement home improvement projects. Partners gain access to Neighborly's national footprint and franchise owners gain new referral sources, plus the ability to continuously deliver a superior customer experience.

About TradeEngage

TradeEngage is the referral enablement solution built exclusively for home services. Its AI-powered platform enables customers and companies to submit and fulfill job referrals through a mobile-first experience with integrated payments and intelligent partner matching. TradeEngage helps companies grow faster, lower customer acquisition costs with affiliate revenue, and enables large platforms to maximize revenue through customer referrals, local affiliate cross-sell and national partnerships. Learn more at tradeengage.com.

About Neighborly

Neighborly® is a family of global brands focused on being remarkable with consumers and franchise owners. What began as one brand in Waco, Texas, in 1981 has grown to more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchise locations across North America and Europe serving millions of customers. Neighborly offers a proven path to business ownership accompanied by established systems, award-winning brands, training, and continued support throughout the franchising journey.

