TradeKraft Bears & Bulls Launches in 2026, Blending Global Trading Strategy with the Vision of Multi-Platinum Creator Delray Richardson

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeKraft Bears & Bulls officially launches as a desktop only next-generation global trading strategy experience designed to educate, challenge, and empower the next generation of market thinkers. Starting with $1,000 in virtual capital, players trade stocks and commodities across major financial cities worldwide—learning real-world risk management, market psychology, and strategic decision-making in a competitive, immersive environment.

If you've ever wanted your kids to truly understand how the stock market works, TradeKraft Bears & Bulls is the game. Built to be accessible for beginners yet deep enough for advanced strategists, the platform transforms complex financial concepts into hands-on decision-making that rewards discipline, patience, and long-term thinking—without risking real money.

The game is the creation of Delray Richardson, a visionary entrepreneur and cultural force whose career spans music, publishing, media, and financial technology. Richardson is a multi-million album-selling songwriter who has co-written songs with legendary artists including Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre, Grandmaster Melle Mel, 50 Cent, The Game, and Eminem, among others. In addition to contributing to their success, Richardson is also an award-winning solo artist recognized for his originality and lasting influence on hip-hop culture.

Beyond music, Richardson is the publisher of the critically acclaimed book BEHIND THE WALLS WITH TUPAC SHAKUR: A Revolutionary's Journey Through the Eyes of a Gangster, which documents Tupac Shakur's time at the notorious Rikers Island. One of the book's photographs—taken while Tupac was incarcerated at Rikers Island—was licensed for the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, underscoring Richardson's role as a trusted steward of historically significant cultural material.

"Whether in music, business, or investing, success comes down to understanding systems and making smart decisions under pressure," said Richardson. "TradeKraft Bears & Bulls teaches those lessons in a way that's engaging, competitive, and real."

Players can choose Retirement Mode for long-term wealth building or test their instincts in 30-Turn and 60-Turn Challenge Modes, where every move matters and every mistake becomes a lesson. Designed for families, educators, and competitive players alike, TradeKraft Bears & Bulls turns financial education into an experience that's as strategic as it is fun.

The platform offers a Free Forever version, along with Premium ($4.99/month) and Pro ($9.99/month) tiers for advanced features and deeper insights.

TradeKraft Bears & Bulls is available now.

Learn more at www.tradekraft.org.

