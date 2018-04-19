Trademark Collection by Wyndham Welcomes Louisville's Legendary Galt House Hotel, the Official Hotel of the Kentucky Derby® and Kentucky Derby Festival®

Launched last year, Trademark is a collection of upper-midscale-and-above hotels with fiercely independent spirit and individuality. It's the first soft brand geared to independent hoteliers with landmark three- and four-star hotels designed for everyday travelers seeking unique accommodations. Today, Trademark is welcoming guests at award-winning hotels like The INFINITY Hotel & Conference Center in Munich, Germany, and the HYPERION Hotel Basel in Basel, Switzerland, as well as in notable locations like the Ravel Hotel in Long Island City, N.Y., and the Safety Harbor Resort & Spa in Safety Harbor, Fla.

"We're focused on bolstering Trademark Collection by Wyndham in destinations with signature style and partnering with entrepreneurial hoteliers who want to capture more guests while upholding their hotel's namesake charm," said Chip Ohlsson, Wyndham Hotel Group's executive vice president and Chief Development Officer, North America. "Iconic additions like the flagship Galt House Hotel give everyday travelers access to timeless experiences in city centers like Louisville, as well as reaffirm Wyndham's commitment to growing this brand through quality additions spanning small boutique hotels to grand landmarks."



With its hotel roots dating back to 1835, today's two-towered Galt House Hotel features seven restaurants and lounges including RIVUE Restaurant & Lounge, a rotating rooftop bar perched 25 stories high, and Jockey Silks Bourbon Bar featuring more than 150 Kentucky bourbons and assorted whiskeys; and 53 meeting rooms spanning 130,000 square feet of function space.

$80 Million Renovation to Engage New Generation of Travelers

Upcoming renovations will refashion the hotel's blended Midwestern spirit and Southern charm hospitality, keeping it competitive in the convention and meeting markets as well as endearing its legacy to today's modern guest.

Major renovations include reimagining guestrooms and public spaces with fresh design, furnishing and finishes inspired by the food, bourbon, horses and colors of Kentucky, like spring-green, saddle-brown, aged-barn red, thoroughbred-blue and jockey-silk orange. The hotel will also introduce fresh culinary concepts to all dining concepts including three new restaurants.

A bastion of genuine Louisville hospitality, the Galt House Hotel is known as the go-to social hub for celebrities and locals alike to gather and enjoy all things Louisville. It is Louisville's only waterfront hotel and the Official Hotel of both the Kentucky Derby and the Kentucky Derby Festival, where every year up to 700,000 visitors gather for a front-row seat into the Derby's opening night celebration, Thunder Over Louisville®.

"At the core of our mission is introducing our legendary Louisville legacy to even more guests across the world, and partnering with Wyndham gives us the high-profile size, scale and visibility to do just that," said Scott Shoenberger, president and CEO of the Al J. Schneider Co., the hotel's owner. "Together with Wyndham, we're excited to bring the spirited Louisvillian experience to life for travelers, helping them discover a slice of home in Kentucky they'll remember and want to return to for years to come."



All Trademark hotels participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the simple-to-use, revolutionary loyalty program from Wyndham Hotel Group. Named a best hotel rewards program for the past three consecutive years by U.S. News and World Report, Wyndham Rewards offers members a generous points-earning structure along with a flat, free night redemption rate—the first of its kind for a major rewards program. Learn more at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

About Trademark Collection by Wyndham

Part of Wyndham Hotel Group, Trademark Collection by Wyndham is a portfolio of nearly 70 upper-midscale-and-above hotels across the U.S. and Europe, each with fiercely independent spirit and individuality. Launched in 2017, Trademark is the first soft brand geared to three- and four-star independent hotel owners and is designed for travelers seeking distinctive accommodations, yet lacking the budget for today's existing luxury soft-branded offerings. Reservations and information are available by visiting www.wyndhamhotels.com/trademark.

About Wyndham Hotel Group

Wyndham Hotel Group, the world's largest hotel company based on number of hotels, is one of three hospitality business units of Wyndham Worldwide. Driving the democratization of travel, Wyndham Hotel Group is elevating the experience of the everyday traveler. As both a leading hotel brand franchisor and hotel management services provider, the company's global network consists of more than 8,400 hotels and approximately 728,200 rooms in 80 countries under the following brands: The Trademark Hotel Collection®, Dolce Hotels and Resorts®, Wyndham Grand®, Dazzler® Hotels, Esplendor® Boutique Hotels, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts®, Wyndham Garden® Hotels, TRYP by Wyndham®, Wingate by Wyndham®,Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham®, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham®, Ramada®, Baymont Inn & Suites®, Days Inn®, Super 8®, Howard Johnson®, Travelodge®, Knights Inn® and AmericInn. The Wyndham Rewards® program, named a best hotel rewards program for the past three years by U.S. News and World Report, offers 55 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at more than 30,000 hotels, condos and homes globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Galt House Hotel:

Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky boasts 1,310 guest rooms and suites, 130,000 square-feet of convention space and more than 50 meeting rooms. Galt House Hotel features seven full-service restaurants and lounges, including RIVUE, a 25th floor revolving restaurant with amazing cuisine, as well as the Rooftop Garden and Terrace, Club 360° Fitness Center and the three-story Conservatory that connects the two towers over 4th Street. The hotel will begin an $80 million renovation in June 2018 and expects to complete the transformation by early 2020.

