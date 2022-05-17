TradeMarkets, a New Regulated Brand, Announced Launch

SANDTON, South Africa, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Those who nowadays wish to either enter the world of digital assets or experience different types of brands face numerous choices. Maybe even more than they can handle. This raises questions about how one can wisely choose the brand with which they should explore. Naturally, One of the most important (if not the most important) criteria by which customers select their provider is trust. This aspect directly corresponds to regulation. Having said that, a new online brokerage brand named TradeMarkets has announced its launch, supervised by the FSCA, a leading regulatory body.

"Trust between a brand and its customers is naturally built over time, yet you have to start somewhere," said Jessica Barnes, TradeMarkets ' spokesperson. "That's why we asked to be tested and supervised by a well-known and leading regulatory body upfront. This way our clients know right off the bat that they are doing business with a professional brokerage firm."

A building with firm foundations

People who wish to explore digital coins should decide carefully with which brokerage firm they would like to engage. Most definitely, regulation is an essential part of choosing with whom one should interact. This is true because engaging with a certified broker means clients can rest assured their funds are safe in trustworthy and professional hands. After all, this is the most basic and fundamental aspect of online brokerages.

"Many brokerage firms do not even bother to get a regulatory certification, and some of those who do, get it from bodies that are not as strict as the one we work with," Barnes added. "Outstanding regulation doesn't only mean a one-time examination, but also continuous supervision that makes sure everything works the way it should be. All these efforts are done in order to ensure that customers consistently get the service they signed up for."

About TradeMarkets

TradeMarkets is an online brokerage firm that puts an emphasis on security and customer service. It allows varied financial options for exploring the markets and multiple account types , promising a wide array of opportunities for its clients. TradeMarkets is fully certified by strict international regulatory authorities. Therefore, it delivers the most secure environment for its users. TradeMarkets promise high liquidity, easy withdrawals, low transaction costs, and an environment free of hidden fees. These ensure customers get the best brokerage experience one can hope for.

SOURCE TradeMarkets