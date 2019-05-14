TrademarkNow Launches Trademark Clearance Tools for the Masses

HELSINKI, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrademarkNow has launched new self-service pay-per-search offerings to bring trademark clearance to every trademark professional in the world. The new offerings make it possible for anyone to take advantage of the company's AI-based platform in order to clear a potential new brand to the market in as little as half the time of other tools.

"Traditionally trademark searching has been expensive and siloed out by region. Most combine several tools and data sources to find something that works for them and their budget," says TrademarkNow CEO & Co-founder Mikael Kolehmainen. "Working from these combinations of tools and data sources often takes up too much time and resources. It was a critical issue for us to solve," he adds.

TrademarkNow's new offerings give users three different options depending on what their needs are. Basic knockout search is free and gives people access to exact match trademarks from EUIPO and USPTO.

When it comes to paid options, enhanced knockout search expands the exact match coverage to 5 countries of choice, and common law and web data. With the AI clearance search, the results are extended to all similar trademarks within 10 countries of choice, and more.

"Our purpose is to make high quality trademark clearance possible to everyone, without the need to know your search volumes or paying to see individual trademark details. The new offerings give people access to all the trademark details they find, and it's just simple and easy," tells Mikael Kolehmainen.

TrademarkNow is providing the world's most comprehensive and efficient suite of end-to-end trademark management tools on one fully integrated platform. The new self-service online search offerings join an impressive collection of intelligent legal technology tools providing clearance, monitoring, portfolio management, business intelligence and responsive research essential to any trademark practitioner.

For additional information:

Olli Juuso, Marketing Manager

olli.juuso@trademarknow.com

+358407732467

Media kit

About TrademarkNow

TrademarkNow provides a comprehensive trademark management suite. Created by experts in trademark law and linguistics, the cutting-edge system also utilizes state-of-the-art machine-learning techniques to produce models that seamlessly take real-world complexities into account. While the underlying intelligence is complex, the platform's intuitive design and simple user interface make it very easy to use. www.trademarknow.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/trademarknow/r/trademarknow-launches-trademark-clearance-tools-for-the-masses,c2808042

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/trademarknow/i/trademarknow-at-work,c2622706 TrademarkNow at work

SOURCE TradeMarkNow