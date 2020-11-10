TradePMR Adds Adhesion Wealth® to Fusion Platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adhesion Wealth® (Adhesion), a Vestmark company, and TradePMR today announced the outsourced investment management solution is now available to registered investment adviser (RIA) customers utilizing TradePMR's Fusion platform.

Adhesion Wealth provides advisors with a broad range of services, including separate and unified managed accounts, tax-aware transition services, active tax management, portfolio monitoring and rebalancing, cash management, personalized direct indexes, and access to OCIOs (outsourced chief investment officers), TAMPs as well as a roster of over 4000 investment models from a wide variety of asset managers. Adhesion's solution is delivered through a flexible Unified Managed Account (UMA and dashboard that provides real-time analytics and practice insights to both home offices and advisors.

As a multi-custodian platform, Adhesion Wealth streamlines portfolio administration, helping advisors outsource and centralize their managed accounts by providing a consistent investment solution across multiple custodians.

"With all the change and consolidation the RIA community has seen in recent years, it's important to give advisors as much choice as possible, especially when it comes to custody partners," said Barrett Ayers, President of Adhesion Wealth. "Like Adhesion, TradePMR is committed to supporting the independent nature of advisors, and their longstanding history of innovation and deep focus on service helps advisors transform their businesses and serve clients. We are delighted to be available to advisors on TradePMR's platform and deliver access to an even wider suite of customizable services."

Based in Gainesville, Fla., TradePMR (https://www.tradepmr.com) streamlines RIA operations through comprehensive custodial and technology support. For more than 20 years, the company has worked to provide white-glove service to thousands of RIAs. Through its collaboration with Adhesion Wealth, advisors gain direct access to TradePMR's custody and technology solutions. TradePMR's Fusion platform is designed to integrate seamlessly with the technology systems powering modern advisory practices.

"The extreme market volatility has many advisors questioning if they have enough access and choice needed to navigate the uncertainty we face today. We are thrilled to offer Adhesion Wealth as a solution to our advisors," said Robb Baldwin, Founder and CEO of TradePMR. "Advisors looking to grow and scale their business with a focus on high-net worth households are increasingly demanding access to innovative investment solutions like UMAs. We see this offering from Adhesion as a model of how to deploy a managed account program in 2020. By working with Adhesion Wealth, we feel we can solve the administrative issues caused by the clunky, dual-contract legacy UMA programs first created in the 1980s and '90s, and hopefully give our advisors the chance to excel beyond their goals."

About Adhesion Wealth:

Adhesion Wealth® is a provider of outsourced managed accounts, including sophisticated and customized investment solutions, integrated with practice management tools and outsourced back- and middle-office, to wealth advisory firms. These solutions are meant to enable advisors to easily provide separately managed account (SMA) and unified managed account (UMA) portfolios and create personalized solutions for investors. Its platform is designed to empower advisors with highly scalable, flexible, and customized portfolio solutions, with the goal to enable them to deliver better investor outcomes.

Adhesion Wealth is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vestmark, Inc. For more information, call (888) 295-8351 or visit www.adhesionwealth.com.

About Vestmark:

Headquartered outside of Boston, MA and founded in 2001, Vestmark provides portfolio management/trading solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, designed to allow them to efficiently manage and trade customized client portfolios through an innovative SaaS platform. Supporting over $1trillion in assets and 4 million accounts, Vestmark is a partner to some of the largest wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email [email protected], or visit www.vestmark.com.

About TradePMR:

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independently registered investment advisers (RIAs) helping to provide the innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

Trade-PMR, Inc is not an affiliate of Adhesion Wealth or Vestmark, Inc. Securities offered through Trade-PMR, Inc.

