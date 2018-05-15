TradePMR Rolls Out Technology Updates Ahead of Annual Synergy Conference

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TradePMR, a custodial-services provider to registered investment advisors (RIAs), has announced updates to their award-winning1 Fusion platform and their mobile-first platform Earnwise. The updates, including drift features and new money alerts, bring automatic rebalancing and cash management features to an advisor's workstation and/or mobile device. The announcement made today comes just days ahead of TradePMR's annual Synergy Conference where the firm plays host to growth-minded RIAs from across the nation.

"Rebalancing and cash management are two of the most important components of managing a client's portfolio," said Robb Baldwin, founder and CEO of TradePMR. "Including these important features as a basic functionality – not an add-on that is integrated from a third-party technology company – helps level the playing field for growth-minded advisors as they streamline workflows and seek to better serve their clients by using a more holistic digital advice platform."

AUTOMATING INVESTMENT STRATEGY

Drift summary reports are now available in Fusion and Earnwise. The report provides RIAs with nightly reports to review positions and identify drifts from initial model allocations. From this report, advisors can take immediate action, creating a basket trade to adjust positions that have drifted out of preset tolerances. To complement the new drift feature, advisors can subscribe to be notified through alert settings when securities drift outside of set tolerance levels.

"Cash flows and portfolio returns are the first two questions an advisor typically receives when they periodically sit down with their clients," continued Baldwin. "Any time an advisor has the opportunity to automate the firm's investment management strategy, it's a win for them – and it's a win for their clients."

CUSTOMIZABLE MONEY ALERTS

Advisors now have access to a new money alert feature within TradePMR Earnwise and Fusion platforms which notifies advisors when any money is deposited into client accounts, such as when an account receives a wire transfer, ACH or ACAT. The alert is customizable per deposit type and supports custom threshold amounts, which will limit notifications to deposits that are over a specified dollar amount.

CELEBRATING 20 YEARS AT SYNERGY

Details about the Synergy Conference, which is taking place May 16-18, 2018, in San Diego, including the complete list of speakers, full agenda and event registration is available at https://Synergy.TradePMR.com. TradePMR is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special sunset dinner cruise and a "state of the union" address from founder and CEO Robb Baldwin. For breaking news and conference updates, follow the official Twitter hashtag #TradePMRSynergy.

Sponsoring companies include: FirstClearing^, Ascendant Compliance Management, Black Creek Group, Cion Investments, JVB Financial Group, Nationwide, PPC Loan, Asset Map, CalSurance, Myriad Advisor Solutions, Oranj, PIEtech, Probabilities Fund Management LLC, Redtail, Resource Real Estate, Riskalyze, Snappy Kraken, Sumridge Partners and YCharts.

ABOUT TRADEPMR

For the past 20 years, TradePMR has addressed the technology and support demands of financial advisors with solutions that are easy to implement and user-friendly. The privately held introducing brokerage firm (Member FINRA/SIPC), founded and located in Gainesville, Florida, has maintained a singular focus of providing brokerage and custody services and support to independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) and their clients. The firm delivers an integrated cloud-based workstation designed to enable RIAs to efficiently run their practices and be more effective. More information is available at TradePMR.com.

^ First Clearing is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company.

1Morningstar Magazine – Innovation of the Year, December 2013

