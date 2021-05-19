TradePMR Streamlines Digital Account Transfers for RIAs, Clearing the Path to Transition

"As a former RIA myself, I understand the stress and operational challenges that switching custodians can cause for your firm and your clients," said Robb Baldwin, Founder, and CEO, TradePMR. "Our goal with the digital account uploader is simple – streamline an extremely complex process so that advisors can cut down their transition timeline and spend more time during the process focusing on their customers."

To start the account uploading process, advisors populate the tool with their customers' account information through a data exchange with the advisor's CRM, minimizing the potential for human errors that often occur when moving large amounts of data. Advisors then team up with their TradePMR transition consultant to audit and identify any missing forms or information required to open a new account. This enables the advisor to go back to their customers with specific requests, rather than asking them to complete forms with the information they have already provided throughout their relationship.

"Digital account transfer tools coupled with our 1:1 transition model could have a significant impact for advisors," continued Baldwin. "We approach everything we do at TradePMR as a marriage of great tech and exceptional service – the account uploader tool is no different. By matching advanced data integrations with our seasoned transitions team, we have developed a process to bring advisors onto our platform without them having to navigate excessive operational hurdles."

The new digital account transition tool is just the latest enhancement to the Fusion platform designed to ease the customer onboarding process. The firm previously rolled out a paperless digital account opening tool that enables RIAs already working with TradePMR to open a new account or household by pre-populating customer information or partially completed forms with reserved account numbers directly from Fusion.

TRANSITIONING IN SIX WEEKS

Fairhaven Wealth Management (Fairhaven), a Chicago-based RIA, recently transitioned nearly all of their private client assets to TradePMR's Fusion platform in less than six weeks. Fairhaven's internal team leveraged the account uploader tool and TradePMR transitions team to identify precisely what information and forms they needed from each customer and developed a comprehensive tracking system to ensure they secured those items and met their transition goals.

"We experienced first-hand how the digital account uploader can be a gamechanger for RIAs," said Marc Horner, wealth advisor and founder at Fairhaven Wealth Management. "One of the many reasons we were attracted to TradePMR is their boutique offering specifically designed for RIAs. Between this tool and the remarkably proactive and responsive team at TradePMR, it's clear to us that they understand our workflow and how important timesaving offerings like these can be for our business."

