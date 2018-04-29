Tradequip International Celebrates 40 Years In Publication

Tradequip has been in print since 1978. Originally called International Tradequip, the paper barely contained more than ten pages. So, in 1983, it was purchased by The Cosby Harrison Company (formerly called TAP Publishing Company). "Tradequip was published in a format similar to our other papers," says former Tradequip publisher and Cosby Harrison Company board director, Mike Stone. "We knew with our expertise and equipment that we could print it more economically. And we are so glad that we could."

Stone continues, "People thought we were crazy. A bunch from Tennessee thinking they could make it in oil and gas, but what started as a numbers decision has become a robust business thanks to this amazing industry and the hard work of the people at CHC."

Tradequip International is read by buyers in the exploration, well servicing, drilling, production, pipeline construction, and petrochemical and refining industries. It also has an online marketplace, Tradequip.com, where advertisers can upload their entire inventories giving it the most comprehensive database of oilfield equipment anywhere. Recently the company has expanded into digital marketing with search engine marketing and optimization, social media executions, direct mail, and email and digital campaigns.

"There is no other print or online platform in the oil industry that gives equipment buyers access to a more comprehensive selection of ready-to-buy oilfield equipment," says current publisher Jon Goodwin.

The Cosby Harrison Company has been bringing together buyers and sellers in niche markets for over 80 years. It started in 1937 after Cosby Harrison had trouble finding parts for his crashed airplane. He and his wife, Margaret, compiled ads on their kitchen table for fellow aviators also looking for parts, and Trade-A-Plane was born. Eighty years later, its flagship publication is still a marketplace for general aviation buyers and sellers.

Along with Tradequip, the company also has a marketplace for heavy construction and over-the-road trucking, an online weather service, digital marketing services, a digital signage product and a commercial sign company.

Goodwin says, "We know business to business. We know niche marketing. We know the oil and gas industry. We've been in the business of connecting buyers and sellers for over 80 years and the oil and gas industry for 40," he continues.

"We are especially excited to celebrate our 40th anniversary as the Offshore Technical Conference celebrates its 50th. OTC allows us to connect with industry professionals nationally and internationally, and we can't wait to tell attendees and exhibitors about our services," says Goodwin.

The Offshore Technology Conference will be held in Houston, April 30-May 3. Tradequip International will be exhibiting at OTC in Booth #4633 in the NRG Center. The Cosby Harrison Company and Tradequip International are located in Crossville, Tenn. For more information, visit Tradequip.com/dominate

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tradequip-international-celebrates-40-years-in-publication-300638627.html

SOURCE Tradequip International