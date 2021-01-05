Trader Interactive Acquires Statistical Surveys, Inc.

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Trader Interactive, a leading marketplace and dealer services provider for the lifestyle vehicle and commercial equipment industries, announced the acquisition of Statistical Surveys, Inc (SSI). SSI, based in Grand Rapids, MI, is the leading provider of retail market share data in the RV, Marine, Trailers, Manufactured Homes, and Powersports industries. They provide customers with accurate data on current market trends, product mix, market share, and more. Their trusted expertise, coupled with Trader Interactive's business intelligence suite of services, will provide unique insights and new products to dealers and OEMs in all relevant industries.

"The acquisition of SSI significantly expands our data capabilities, further enabling us to provide best in class insights to our customers," said Lori Stacy, CEO of Trader Interactive. "We believe that when our customers have the right data to run their business, it benefits both them and the industries they serve. With this transaction, we will add a trusted data provider to our portfolio of brands and we are excited about the fit of our two businesses - both culturally and strategically."

"Trader Interactive has made notable gains over the past few years, including a technology-driven services expansion that generates more leads and sales for our industries," said Scott Stropkai, CEO of Statistical Surveys. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with the Trader Interactive team as we look to expand the availability and use of data insights for our industries.".

For the foreseeable future, the two companies will continue to operate as independent businesses but will be actively working to drive additional value to all of their customers in the lifestyle vehicle verticals in the future through combined offerings.

The transaction closed on December 18, 2020. Financial details were not disclosed.

About Trader Interactive

Trader Interactive connects buyers and sellers in the powersports, recreational vehicle, commercial vehicle, and heavy equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach 9 million unique monthly visitors. Linked by a widely recognized family of "Trader" trademarks dating back several decades, the company's brands include lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader, Boatline, Aero Trader, and Trade-A-Plane, as well as commercial vehicle marketplaces Commercial Truck Trader, Equipment Trader, NextTruck, Rock & Dirt, and Tradequip. For more information, visit www.TraderInteractive.com .

About Statistical Surveys

For decades, Statistical Surveys (SSI) has delivered market share data to forward-thinking businesses in the Marine, Recreational Vehicle, Powersports, Trailer and Manufactured Housing industries. SSI provides the most complete retail market share data to OEMs, suppliers, finance companies, and dealers in their industries through their flexible web-based reporting software and pre-formatted data snapshots. For more information, visit www.statisticalsurveys.com.

CONTACT: Jennifer Green-Neff, [email protected]

SOURCE Trader Interactive, LLC

Related Links

www.traderinteractive.com

