Trader Interactive Adds Troy Snyder as VP of Digital Retailing

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trader Interactive has announced the addition of Troy Snyder in the newly created role of Vice President of Digital Retailing. In this role, Snyder will be directly responsible for overseeing the development of digital retailing solutions across the company's online marketplaces and services.

Trader Interactive, parent company of numerous online marketplaces, connects consumers with for-sale and for-rent inventory in the powersports, RV, aircraft, marine, commercial vehicle, and heavy equipment industries. For decades, Trader Interactive has been a leading innovator of digital solutions and the unveiling of a new leadership role dedicated to further developing these solutions emphasizes the company's commitment to continually improving the digital experience for both buyers and sellers.

"Troy has a depth and diversity of experience with developing and expanding digital retailing solutions that will be instrumental in transforming Trader marketplaces to facilitate our customers completing their journey to purchasing the vehicle of their choice," said Senthil Velayutham, Chief Product and Technology Officer for Trader Interactive. "We feel very fortunate to have Troy join our team, and look forward to the contributions he will make to Trader."

As VP of Digital Retailing, Snyder is charged with strategizing, planning, and directing the overall product roadmap for Trader Interactive's digital retailing business, as well as the rollout of new features and enhancements. Snyder is also tasked with directing the functional and system design and development of both the software and support operations of the company.

Snyder has a depth of online vehicle web application development spanning nearly 20 years, most recently as Senior Vice President at CarFinance, where he oversaw the development of their first seamless, all-digital vehicle shopping, financing, purchase and delivery solution. His career also includes past employment as Chief Operating Officer at NADAguides, which was later sold to J.D. Power, where Snyder led their Consumer Division as Vice President. Snyder currently serves as an Advisory Board Member for UC Irvine's Customer Experience Program.



"Trader Interactive has long been a leader in developing dynamic digital solutions across multiple retail segments," said Snyder. "I am looking forward to further developing the already robust digital solutions offered by Trader Interactive."



About Trader Interactive

Trader Interactive connects buyers, sellers, and renters in the powersports, recreational vehicle, aircraft, marine, commercial vehicle, and heavy equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach 9 million unique monthly visitors. Linked by a widely recognized family of "Trader" trademarks dating back several decades, the company's brands include lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader, Boatline, Aero Trader, and Trade-A-Plane, as well as commercial vehicle and equipment marketplaces Commercial Truck Trader, Equipment Trader, NextTruck, Rock & Dirt, and Tradequip. For more information, visit www.TraderInteractive.com.

