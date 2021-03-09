Trader Interactive Launches Educational Resources to Help Consumers With the Virtual Buying Experience

NORFOLK, Va., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trader Interactive, the leading online marketplace for new and used recreational and commercial vehicles, recently launched a series of educational campaigns to assist consumers with the virtual buying process. With unique roll-outs for commercial truck, heavy equipment, motorcycle, and RV buyers, consumers with a variety of needs will have access to relevant information.

These campaigns build on advancements Trader Interactive has made over the last two years through the release of tools like Live Chat, Make an Offer, and Request a Video Chat across their marketplace sites. Trader Interactive's site tools have improved the virtual shopping experience for consumers and has given dealers the ability to connect meaningfully and quickly with interested buyers. Both the popular marketplace site features and these new educational campaigns reflect an adaptation to changing consumer shopping habits and the increased popularity in digital retailing.

In early 2020, research showed that 75% of people do extensive research online before taking action to connect with a seller. This trend only increased during the rest of 2020, out of both necessity due to the pandemic and shopper convenience.

"Traffic across our marketplace sites surged last year. Visits were up 135.3% and Unique Views were up 136.3% in 2020 as compared to 2019," said Simon Heseltine, Vice President of Audience Growth for Trader Interactive. "We've experienced the expansion of digital sales first-hand and our new campaign aims to help consumers navigate the world of virtual buying."

Amazingly, consumers are no longer just buying smaller items online; they are also making major purchases via mobile devices and computers. From general information gathering, to price negotiation, to signing on the dotted line, shopping for motorcycles, RVs, work vans & commercial trucks, and heavy equipment has become an increasingly online experience. With these new, targeted educational campaigns, Trader Interactive aims to empower consumers with the resources and information they need to confidently manage the modern buying process, whether they visit a dealership in person or not.

"We are meeting market demand in advancing contactless online retailing opportunities for Powersports, RV, Commercial Truck and Equipment marketplaces. Trader Interactive is focused on simplifying while enriching vehicle research, financing and pricing transparency from the consumer standpoint and working towards enabling complete transactions in coordination with our dealer partners." explained Troy Snyder, Vice President of Digital Retailing. "We are currently in development of a comprehensive set of digital retailing features rolling out throughout the year empowering vehicle shoppers, lenders and dealers to come together within a seamless transactional journey."

Each campaign features a complimentary resource bundle with an expert-hosted webinar and Facebook live Q&A, a detailed buyers' guide, and more. Designed by industry insiders, these educational resources assist potential buyers through the modern digital buying process of high-ticket items.

To access all of the virtual buying resources mentioned above and more, consumers are encouraged to visit the marketplace that aligns with their needs:

Trader Interactive connects buyers, sellers, and renters in the powersports, recreational vehicle, aircraft, marine, commercial vehicle, and heavy equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach 9 million unique monthly visitors. Linked by a widely recognized family of "Trader" trademarks dating back several decades, the company's brands include lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader, Boatline, Aero Trader, and Trade-A-Plane, as well as commercial vehicle and equipment marketplaces Commercial Truck Trader, Equipment Trader, NextTruck, Rock & Dirt, and Tradequip. For more information, visit www.TraderInteractive.com .

