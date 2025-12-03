Trader Interactive Launches New Core, Pro, and Ultimate Packages Across Marketplaces

New dealer packages combine AI automation with proven merchandising and pricing tools to strengthen marketplace results

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trader Interactive has launched new Core, Pro, and Ultimate dealer packages across RV Trader , Cycle Trader , Commercial Truck Trader , and Equipment Trader , establishing a streamlined structure that delivers more value and stronger performance for dealers.

The new packaging structure organizes Trader Interactive's most impactful and innovative dealer tools into clear, performance-focused offerings to help dealers engage qualified buyers and manage inventory more effectively. Each level brings together merchandising enhancements, pricing intelligence, lead call analytics, and AI optimization to make it easier for dealers to generate more value from the company's marketplaces by increasing visibility and maximizing lead conversion for the dealer's inventory.

"These new packages combine our newest, and most innovative retailing tools with the performance dealers expect and deserve," said Roger Dunbar, Chief Operating Officer at Trader Interactive. "Core, Pro, and Ultimate each provide meaningful improvements to help dealers connect faster and with more buyers, manage inventory more efficiently, and improve overall results."

The redesigned packages deliver the following dealer-focused benefits:

Simplified package structure with Core, Pro, and Ultimate tiers that align value with performance

with Core, Pro, and Ultimate tiers that align value with performance Enhanced visibility and merchandising through upgraded placements, listing badges, and AI-driven merchandising tools, generating increased clicks to the vehicle detail page

through upgraded placements, listing badges, and AI-driven merchandising tools, generating increased clicks to the vehicle detail page New Data-driven pricing and inventory intelligence powered by Pricing Insights and Inventory IQ to help move inventory faster

powered by Pricing Insights and Inventory IQ to help move inventory faster New CallConnect transcription and summaries that record, transcribe, and summarize every tracked call for insight into buyer intent in under 30 seconds

that record, transcribe, and summarize every tracked call for insight into buyer intent in under 30 seconds Vehicle History Reports delivered only on qualified leads to build buyer trust and speed up closing, driving double-digit increases in overall lead volume

delivered only on qualified leads to build buyer trust and speed up closing, driving double-digit increases in overall lead volume Our improved AI Auto Selector automatically optimizes listing enhancements based on buyer behavior, increasing pageviews and leads by up to 15 percent

Dealers adopting the new packages also receive complimentary access to Trader Interactive's AI Lead Response Beta, an intelligent automation tool that sends instant replies to every email inquiry at all hours. The feature boosts engagement by ensuring dealers respond first, improves sales team efficiency, and organizes buyer details for better follow-up. The Beta is available at no additional cost.

The launch signals a broader shift in Trader Interactive's strategy to modernize its marketplaces with data intelligence and practical AI tools that improve dealer performance. The new packages were shaped by dealer feedback and underscore the company's focus on building products that increase lead quality, accelerate inventory turn, and create a more efficient digital retail experience.

Dealers can contact their Trader Interactive sales representative or email [email protected] to discuss package options and secure participation in the AI Lead Response Beta.

About Trader Interactive

Trader Interactive connects buyers and sellers in the powersports, recreational vehicle, aircraft, marine, commercial vehicle, and heavy equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach nine million unique monthly visitors. Linked by a widely recognized family of "Trader" trademarks dating back several decades, the company's brands include lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader, Boatmart, Aero Trader, and Trade-A-Plane, as well as commercial vehicle and equipment marketplaces Commercial Truck Trader, Equipment Trader, NextTruck, Rock & Dirt, and Tradequip. For more information, visit traderinteractive.com .

SOURCE Trader Interactive