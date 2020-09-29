Trader Interactive Welcomes Senthil Velayutham as Chief Product and Technology Officer

NORFOLK, Va., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Trader Interactive announced the addition of Microsoft veteran Senthil Velayutham to their leadership team as Chief Product and Technology Officer.

Trader Interactive, parent company to numerous online marketplaces, connects consumers with for-sale and for-rent inventory in the Motorcycles/PowerSports, RV, Boats, Aircraft, Commercial Trucks, and Commercial Equipment industries. Transforming people's experience of connecting with the right vehicle or equipment through the use of technology is a core priority for Trader Interactive. Consumers are increasingly looking towards their marketplaces to simplify their experience of renting or buying vehicles and completing more of their transactions virtually.

"Senthil brings us a unique blend of technology leadership experience and a track record of building world class, innovative products that empower users and companies on a global scale everyday," said Lori Stacy, CEO of Trader Interactive. "We feel very fortunate to have Senthil join our team and look forward to the progress we'll make together."

As Chief Product and Technology Officer, Senthil Velayutham will oversee all aspects of product, technology, and data science for all of Trader Interactive.

Senthil brings with him a proven history of leading small and large geo-distributed, multi-disciplinary product teams spanning apps, services, and devices. He comes with a long and successful career of 24+ years at Microsoft Corporation having served in leadership roles for flagship products like Microsoft Exchange, Skype/Skype for Business, and most recently as CTO/Chief Architect for Microsoft Teams and then in the Microsoft Search, Assistant and Intelligence division. He also has an impressive track record that includes building startup products from incubation that evolve into successful businesses like Microsoft RoundTable and Microsoft Teams and integrating parts of big acquisitions like Skype into Microsoft.

"Trader Interactive is the leader in its space with a well-known portfolio of brands and I look forward to helping the company grow to the next level through innovation and enabling customer success," said Velayutham. "I am honored to have been selected to lead Trader Interactive's product and technology teams and to continue to build on our industry leading offerings."

About Trader Interactive

Trader Interactive connects buyers and sellers in the powersports, recreational vehicle, commercial vehicle, and heavy equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach 9 million unique monthly visitors. Linked by a widely recognized family of "Trader" trademarks dating back several decades, the company's brands include lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader, Boatline, Aero Trader, and Trade-A-Plane, as well as commercial vehicle marketplaces Commercial Truck Trader, Equipment Trader, NextTruck, Rock & Dirt, and Tradequip. For more information, visit www.TraderInteractive.com .

