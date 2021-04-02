Trader Joe's and Life-Skills App MagnusCards™ by Magnusmode Team Up to Support Customers With Cognitive & Intellectual Disabilities

MONROVIA, Calif., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trader Joe's, a national chain of neighborhood grocery stores, announced a collaboration with MagnusCards™ by Magnusmode, a free app dedicated to making the world a more accessible place for people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities. Trader Joe's is the first grocery store to partner with the app, and the launch comes just in time for today's World Autism Day, as well as the commencement of Autism Acceptance Month.

Using digitalized "Card Decks," the MagnusCards™ app guides users through tasks and activities that might otherwise feel challenging or overwhelming. As Magusmode's very first grocery partner, Trader Joe's is offering five TJ's-related Card Decks within the app. Using visual cues and step-by-step instructions (with optional audio enhancement), each Deck focuses on a different aspect of the Trader Joe's shopping experience. Examples include "Checking Out Your Items" and "Sensory Experiences in the Store."

"Grocery stores can be challenging places for individuals with autism, but the basic necessity of buying food and the simple pleasure of selecting what you plan to eat is vital for all people," says Magnusmode Founder & President, Nadia Hamilton. "Trader Joe's MagnusCards™ provide support for a critical skill set that everyone needs and a fun experience that everyone deserves."

Echoing Hamilton's sentiment, Trader Joe's spokesperson Kenya Friend-Daniel said, "Creating a positive and inclusive shopping experience is our utmost priority, so we're thrilled to be able to offer our customers this wonderful tool. It's a tremendous opportunity to further support our customers and their caregivers."

MagnusCards™ by Magnusmode is available for download in the Apple App store and Google Play. The Trader Joe's MagnusCards™ can be found in the app's "Shopping" section.

Trader Joe's is a chain of neighborhood grocery stores committed to providing customers outstanding value, the best-quality products at the best everyday prices, and a welcoming, rewarding shopping experience. From unique foods and beverages you won't find anywhere else, to daily staples such as eggs, milk, and 19¢ bananas, Trader Joe's stores carry a selection of domestic and imported products that have all been approved by a Trader Joe's tasting panel. Trader Joe's (www.traderjoes.com) began in 1967 in the Los Angeles area, and has since expanded to more than 515 stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C.

