TRADER JOE'S RECALLS CERTAIN PRODUCTS CONTAINING COTIJA CHEESE BECAUSE THEY MAY BE CONTAMINATED WITH LISTERIA MONOCYTOGENES

The cotija cheese that was used to produce the products below was manufactured by Rizo-López Foods, Inc. On 2/5/2024, Rizo-López Foods initiated a recall of dairy items, including cotija cheese, under multiple brand names. As a result, Trader Joe's is recalling all codes of the products listed below that were manufactured with cotija cheese.

The recalled products were sold in Trader Joe's stores nationwide.

Recalled products include all lots of the following products:

Trader Joe's Chicken Enchiladas Verde (SKU 58292)

Trader Joe's Cilantro Salad Dressing (SKU 36420)

Trader Joe's Elote Chopped Salad Kit (SKU 74768)

Trader Joe's Southwest Salad (SKU 56077)

No illnesses have been reported related to these products, to date.

If you purchased any of these products, please discard them or return them to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 5:00 pm Pacific Time].

SOURCE Trader Joe's