TRADER JOE'S RECALLS CERTAIN PRODUCTS CONTAINING COTIJA CHEESE BECAUSE THEY MAY BE CONTAMINATED WITH LISTERIA MONOCYTOGENES

07 Feb, 2024, 22:08 ET
MONROVIA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trader Joe's of Monrovia, CA is recalling certain products containing cotija cheese, as the cheese used to make these products has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirths among pregnant women.
