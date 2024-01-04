Traders Union Article Talks About the Best Forex Brokers of 2024

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Even after scouring the internet for the best Forex broker of 2024, one's exposure is incomplete compared to those with years of experience using all types of service providers in the currency market.

As a reference, this guide refers to a Traders Union article on the Best Forex Brokers of 2024, designed for interested readers looking to enter the world of foreign exchange in the coming year.

Traders Union

Best Forex Brokers of 2024

According to a recently updated Traders Union article , five platforms stood out among their competitors on broker rankings this year. These are RoboForex, Exness, Tickmill, FxPro, and AAFX.

Detailed Guide on the Best Forex Brokers of the Year

Leading the list in Traders Union's 2024 ranking is RoboForex, regulated by the Financial Services Commission, offering a minimum deposit requirement of only $10.

The platform stood out with both customer and expert reviews of its attainable trading requirements and attractive bonus for deposit offer which gives back 120% to the trader.

Exness claimed the second spot, recognized as the best platform offering optimal trading conditions for active traders.

Third is Tickmill, a highly regulated Forex broker offering a 30% deposit bonus and a $100 minimum deposit. FxPro, another market favorite, secured the fourth spot with its sophisticated trading instruments and low spread offer.

Completing TU's list is AAFX, a broker known for zero-fee, zero-commission, and low-margin requirements since its founding in 2014.

Exness Review

Many respondents told TU of the platform's reliability in times of unexpected trading-related problems, leading to its impressive score of 9.73 out of 10.0 in the user satisfaction category.

Exness Regulation and Trading Conditions

Exness is highly regulated by tier-2 and tier-3 regulatory bodies, including the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles, sealing the platform's reputation as a trusted broker.

It offers a variety of accounts that appeal to every kind of trader, each confronted with a diverse pip structure starting at 0.3 pips. All these benefits come in exchange for a $1 minimum deposit, making Exness an ideal choice for those just starting with limited capital.

Here is a simplified way how to choose the right broker according to Traders Union experts:

Check out the broker's footprint. Availability of licenses. Customer support and quality.

Media Contact:

Peter Halt

+35725060055

[email protected]

SOURCE Traders Union