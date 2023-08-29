TraderTV.live - the world's biggest live trading show - revamps advertising offer

News provided by

TraderTV.Live

29 Aug, 2023, 09:01 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TraderTV.live - the world's biggest live trading show - has revamped its advertising offer in response to surging demand for professional trading insight from the retail sector.

Established in 2019 as a training tool for trading offices powered by Day Trade the World - a trademark of Select Vantage Inc, the global proprietary trading firm - the show proved a huge hit amongst aspiring day traders as the growth of the retail trading sector took off in 2020.

Continue Reading
TraderTV hosts (from left) Brendan Wickens, Shawn Catena, Neal Roberts, and Cherif Ghobrial
TraderTV hosts (from left) Brendan Wickens, Shawn Catena, Neal Roberts, and Cherif Ghobrial

The show now boasts over 22 million average YouTube impressions per month and is approaching half a million subscribers. Regular guests include stock broker and financial commentator Peter Schiff, Coin Stories host Natalie Brunell and Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary, amongst others.

Jeff Mendl, Head of Broker Dealer Sales, OTC Markets, said "TraderTV is the best place for traders to get an inside look from market professionals."

Streamed from studios in Toronto Ontario, the shows aim to bring insight about trading, stocks, strategies and market news from professional traders Brendan Wickens, Shawn Catena, Neal Roberts, and Cherif Ghobrial.

Host Brendan Wickens stated that "first and foremost we've learnt that retail investing cannot be ignored in a digital age. Many underappreciated the power of collective knowledge and pooling of resources and questioned the longevity of the phenomenon. Well, two years on I think that answer is very clear: retail investing is going nowhere."

TraderTV's newly released media kit now offers 4 week advertising campaigns for companies seeking new listings or graduations on to the TSV, TSX, OTC, NYSE, CSE, NEO or NASDAQ stock markets.

Host Neal Roberts said "our reach consists of a multi-generational audience, with 8+ hours of daily live trading and market news. For junior companies, this sets an invaluable experience for high exposure to potential mid to long-term investors."

TraderTV also releases a daily Watchlist featuring stock and market tips from the show's seasoned professionals.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2193800/TraderTV_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2193799/TraderTV_Live_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TraderTV.Live

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.