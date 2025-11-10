Tradespace Acquires AI Patent Drafting Startup Paragon

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradespace is pleased to announce its acquisition of Paragon , a patent-drafting startup founded by three Princeton computer science students that developed transparent, traceable artificial intelligence to draft reliable patents. With this acquisition, Tradespace becomes the first AI-powered platform to support the complete IP lifecycle - from initial invention disclosure through patent drafting, prosecution, portfolio management and commercialization.

The acquisition comes as organizations face mounting pressure to accelerate innovation while keeping legal costs in check. This is becoming impossible within the traditional patent drafting model, which can take months and cost tens of thousands of dollars.

"When I founded Tradespace, the vision was clear: empower organizations to develop, protect, and commercialize ideas at a much greater scale" said Alec Sorensen, CEO and Co-Founder of Tradespace. "In acquiring Paragon, we are investing not only in democratizing the patent drafting process, but in building an approach to legal AI that works alongside IP teams with the same levels of trust, transparency, and expertise they would get from an attorney. With the Paragon team, we also get a unique combination of IP expertise and deep AI research that enables us to continue pushing the boundaries of attorney-grade AI"

Paragon generates accurate, defensible patent drafts with full traceability to source materials, giving R&D and IP teams confidence that every claim, citation and technical detail can be verified and defended. Unlike other AI patent tools, Paragon's agents work alongside users and keep them in control at every decision point, with verification checkpoints that ensure accuracy and maintain professional IP standards. This human-AI collaboration addresses the legal industry's biggest concern: trusting AI with high-stakes professional work.

"Tradespace has changed how we capture and evaluate ideas across the company," said Ilan Hornstein, Global Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, 8x8, Inc. "We're moving faster, from invention to patent, and using AI to do it smarter. That efficiency helps us focus our outside counsel on higher-value work and get innovation to market sooner. The Paragon acquisition reinforces why we partnered with Tradespace in the first place: they're building an AI-native IP platform designed for speed, clarity, and impact."

AbdurRahman (AR) Bhatti, Paragon Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, joins the Tradespace team as Head of Product, Patent Drafting, and will continue to develop the technology to ensure seamless integration with Tradespace's broader IP Management Platform. Paragon's Chief Technology Officer Ethan Haque and Chief Engineer Claire Shin join Tradespace as senior members of the AI Research team.

"For me, it's always just been about where this technology is going to serve the most people," said Bhatti. "We wanted to make patent drafting accessible to innovators who needed it. Joining Tradespace makes sense as a natural fit - we get to integrate as a link in the chain of what is already a really strong product. At Princeton, the Office of Innovation raves about them, and when Princeton is that excited about a bleeding-edge product, you know there's something special there."

Bhatti first envisioned Paragon as a teenager after seeking a patent for his own invention. By his sophomore year at Princeton, he had eleven patents to his name. With AI technology maturing, he assembled his Princeton classmates to create a platform that would democratize access to professional-grade patent drafting.

Bhatti, Haque and Shin met studying computer science at Princeton University. Haque and Shin graduated this spring, and Bhatti will graduate in the fall.

"Princeton University's Office of Innovation supported the independent, student-founded startup company Paragon as it developed an AI-based platform to draft patent applications," said Craig Arnold, Vice Dean of Innovation and University Innovation Officer at Princeton University. "In line with our educational mission, our Technology Licensing team recognized the potential benefit of an AI patent-drafting platform and offered the student founders access to a curated number of past invention disclosures to train their algorithm. Using our portfolio, they could then test their ability to draft patents while comparing their output to the patents that were actually filed. We are pleased to see that they have become a part of the Tradespace family of products."

Paragon and Tradespace share a mission-driven commitment to accelerating innovation. Both companies are building AI that empowers inventors and innovators to protect their ideas seamlessly, with full transparency, traceability, and human control at every step.

With Paragon integrated, Tradespace plans to draft 10,000 patents through the platform in the next 18 months, significantly reducing the time and cost of innovation for corporations, universities, and independent inventors.

About Tradespace

Tradespace is the first end-to-end AI-powered platform for intellectual property management, helping IP teams transition from reactive portfolio management to proactive invention development and commercialization. Founded by seasoned IP leaders and technology specialists, Tradespace supports the complete IP lifecycle - from initial invention disclosure through AI-powered patent drafting, prosecution, portfolio management and commercialization. By combining cutting-edge AI research with enterprise security and deep domain expertise, Tradespace empowers IP teams to protect more inventions, develop higher-quality IP, and bring breakthrough ideas to market faster.

