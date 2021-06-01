TradeStation® Crypto Announces New Low-Price Plan

PLANTATION, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Crypto, Inc. (TradeStation Crypto), a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc., announced today a new price plan with reductions in taker fees of up to 50 percent and additional maker fees. And, unlike many competitors, the company charges no fees for crypto custody, deposits, or withdrawals. While other firms may claim to offer free crypto trades, fees are often priced into a marked-up quote feed and operational charges for crypto movement and custody. TradeStation Crypto, in addition to providing easy onboarding and account funding, offers full price transparency with no markups or spreads as well as fast execution through its intelligent routing technology to a range of deep liquidity sources.

"TradeStation Crypto's goal is to put the customer first, whether new to crypto or a seasoned crypto trader," said James Putra, TradeStation Crypto's Vice President, Product Strategy. "Not only do we not play games with hidden or embedded fees, we pay our crypto brokerage customers interest on eligible crypto assets in their accounts. We have one of the most competitive crypto offerings in the market."

Under the new plan, traders with $100K or less of assets in their accounts will benefit from a simple flat commission. Traders with more than $100K of assets in their accounts will enjoy one of the most competitive maker/taker pricing plans in crypto.

As an added benefit of having a TradeStation Crypto brokerage account, TradeStation Crypto pays interest to customers on BCH, BTC, ETH, LTC and USDC holdings. TradeStation Crypto's interest earning feature was among the first for crypto brokerage accounts. Under the new pricing plan, customers currently earn up to 6%* per annum on eligible crypto assets in their TradeStation Crypto accounts.

TradeStation Crypto believes it is the first crypto offering that uses the true online brokerage model that self-directed traders have come to expect for other asset classes, like equities, options, and futures. In contrast to a crypto exchange model, TradeStation Crypto aggregates multiple pools of liquidity in a consolidated market data feed combined with an intelligent order-routing system to give its customers better visibility and trade execution.

About TradeStation Crypto, Inc.

TradeStation Crypto is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers cryptocurrency brokerage services for self-directed online traders. For more information about the benefits and features of TradeStation Crypto, please visit www.tradestationcrypto.com .

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning** trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

*Interest rates are subject to change at any time, and from time to time, before or after the account is opened, and interest payments may also be discontinued at any time. Investing in cryptocurrencies involves significant risks. Please see TradeStation Crypto's Investment and Trading Disclosures Booklet, available at https://www.tradestation.com/important-information/, for its risk disclosures on investment and trading in cryptocurrencies.

**Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information about recent awards that relate to TradeStation Crypto.

