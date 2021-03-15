TradeStation® Crypto Customers Now Earn up to 6%* Per Annum on Eligible Crypto Assets

PLANTATION, Fla., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Crypto, Inc. ("TradeStation Crypto"), a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc., announced today that its customers can now earn up to 6%* per annum on eligible crypto assets. As an added benefit of having a TradeStation Crypto brokerage account, TradeStation Crypto pays interest to customers on their eligible account holdings. This feature highlights TradeStation Crypto's continued commitment to provide innovations to its customers.

"The market for crypto lending has experienced tremendous growth in early 2021. We are particularly encouraged by the current environment of low interest rates and high volatility in other markets that has led many investors and institutional clients to look for alternative ways to optimize and diversify their asset allocations," said Peter Korotkiy, Chief Operating Officer, TradeStation Crypto. "We strive to deliver regular enhancements to our crypto brokerage offering, empowering our customers to claim their individual financial edge," said Mr. Korotkiy.

TradeStation Crypto offers easy onboarding and funding options along with an award-winning** trading platform. TradeStation Crypto unlocks seamless price discovery and trade execution with no hidden fees. Whether you are a crypto beginner or a seasoned coiner, TradeStation Crypto provides easy access to the world of cryptocurrencies.

TradeStation Crypto's interest feature also includes:

Interest Accrues Daily : Interest accrues daily and compounds and is paid monthly.

: Interest accrues daily and compounds and is paid monthly. No Lock Up Period : Customers can trade or withdraw assets without restrictions or holding periods.

: Customers can trade or withdraw assets without restrictions or holding periods. Zero Hidden Fees: No undisclosed fees when customers earn, trade or transfer assets.

TradeStation Crypto's interest earning feature was among the first for crypto brokerage accounts. Customers currently earn interest on their BCH, BTC, ETH, LTC and USDC holdings with TradeStation Crypto.

To get started, apply for a TradeStation Crypto account through the seamless account opening process. Click here for more information.

About TradeStation Crypto, Inc.

TradeStation Crypto is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers cryptocurrency brokerage services for self-directed online traders. For more information about the benefits and features of TradeStation Crypto, please visit www.tradestationcrypto.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to stocks, ETFs, options and futures trading at the major U.S. stocks, ETFs and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

*Visit TradeStation.com/crypto/earn-crypto/ for the latest rates on eligible assets. Interest rates may change at any time, and from time to time, before or after account is opened, and interest payments may be discontinued at any time.

**Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

SOURCE TradeStation Crypto, Inc.

