TradeStation® Crypto Expands Crypto Platform Accessibility to Traders in New Jersey and Tennessee

PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Crypto, Inc. (TradeStation Crypto), a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc., announced today that residents in New Jersey and Tennessee are now eligible to apply for an account to trade cryptocurrencies. The company's low price plan eliminates fees for crypto custody, deposits and withdrawals.

"Adoption of digital assets is continuing to expand across the country, and we're thrilled to offer access to the crypto markets through the TradeStation Crypto platform in two more states," said James Putra, Vice President, Product Strategy at TradeStation Crypto. "We're continuously enhancing our crypto products and offerings and look forward to further expanding our community of traders."

TradeStation Crypto believes it is the first crypto offering that uses the true online brokerage model that self-directed traders have come to expect for other asset classes, including equities, options and futures. Unlike crypto exchanges, TradeStation Crypto aggregates multiple pools of liquidity in a consolidated market data feed combined with an intelligent order-routing system designed to give its customers better visibility and trade execution.

Now, traders in New Jersey and Tennessee and previously approved states can apply to trade crypto. Additional crypto coins and approved territories are planned to be added to TradeStation Crypto in the future. You can view the full list of U.S. states where TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is licensed or permitted to do business here.

If you're interested in trading crypto and want to get started, apply for a TradeStation Crypto account through our online account opening process. Click here for more information.

Please note that TradeStation Crypto is licensed by the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions as a money transmitter and that this license and the required surety bond do not cover the transmission of virtual currency. The Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions does not regulate virtual currency.

About TradeStation Crypto, Inc.

TradeStation Crypto is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers cryptocurrency brokerage services for self-directed online traders. For more information about the benefits and features of TradeStation Crypto, please visit www.tradestationcrypto.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning* trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

*Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

SOURCE TradeStation Crypto, Inc.

