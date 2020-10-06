TradeStation Crypto Now Live on TradingView - Customers Can Now Invest, Trade and Earn Interest on Eligible Crypto Balances in Their Accounts Without Leaving the TradingView Platform

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Group, Inc. today announced that its subsidiary, TradeStation Crypto, Inc. (TradeStation Crypto), has integrated with TradingView, Inc. (TradingView) to allow TradingView users to apply for, and invest, trade and earn interest on eligible crypto holdings in, TradeStation Crypto accounts. Through the integration, TradeStation Crypto will be the first crypto broker on TradingView to offer consolidated market data trading capabilities from multiple connected crypto venues. Users can take advantage of intelligent order routing for cross-venue trade executions.

TradeStation Crypto brings with it the TradeStation brand's mature market mindset and history, along with the organization's experience as a pioneer in the financial technology and online brokerage industries for active trader markets. TradeStation Securities, another subsidiary of TradeStation Group, launched a similar API-powered integration with TradingView in September 2019 to unlock stocks, ETFs and futures trading to TradingView users. TradingView's users can now also trade crypto through TradeStation Crypto without having to leave the TradingView platform.

"TradeStation first joined forces with TradingView a year ago as the first U.S. multi-asset class broker to offer TradingView users access to our award-winning brokerage services," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group, Inc. "Now, we are excited to bring TradeStation Crypto on board as an exciting new asset to the self-directed trader market."

Launched in November 2019, TradeStation Crypto is not an exchange, instead, TradeStation Crypto's approach is to aggregate multiple pools of liquidity in a consolidated market data feed combined with an intelligent order-routing system designed to give its customers better visibility and trade executions.

"Traders using TradeStation's services have left overly positive reviews on TradingView since our initial integration last year," said Denis Globa, CEO of TradingView. "It is only logical to expand on this initial success by adding additional datasets and tradable assets. In this regard, we're excited to see TradeStation Crypto offer our community new opportunities to invest in crypto and to earn interest on eligible crypto account balances.

To learn more about TradingView, please visit TradingView.com.

To learn more about TradeStation Crypto, please visit tradestationcrypto.com and click here to learn more and open a crypto account with TradingView and TradeStation Crypto.

About TradeStation Crypto, Inc.

TradeStation Crypto is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers cryptocurrency brokerage services for self-directed online traders. For more information about the benefits and features of TradeStation Crypto, please visit tradestationcrypto.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to stocks, ETFs, options and futures trading at the major U.S. stocks, ETFs and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

About TradeStation Securities, Inc.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC & CME) is a licensed securities broker-dealer and a registered futures commission merchant (FCM), and a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. The company's technology subsidiary, TradeStation Technologies, Inc., develops and offers strategy trading software tools and subscription services, and hosts the TradingApp® Store.

About TradingView, Inc.

TradingView is the world's most popular network of traders and investors – powered by real-time data and market-leading analysis software. Use its platform to follow global assets, find trading ideas, chat with others, spot trends, and place trades directly with brokers. Have a look by visiting www.tradingview.com or downloading the free TradingView mobile apps for iOS and Android. For your website or business, visit www.tradingview.com/widget.

SOURCE TradeStation Crypto, Inc.

Related Links

http://tradestationcrypto.com

