TradeStation® Crypto Platform Takes Home "Best New Product" at the 2020 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards for "Crypto Earn" Interest-Earning Feature

PLANTATION, Fla., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Group, Inc. ("TradeStation") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, TradeStation Crypto, Inc., which offers a cryptocurrency brokerage platform, won the title of "Best New Product" at the 2020 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards. The award specifically recognizes the platform's new crypto interest capabilities, which currently allow account holders to earn up to 4% interest on eligible crypto holdings, whether they are actively trading or holding their account assets for longer-term investment.

Launched in November 2019, TradeStation Crypto is one of the first crypto offerings that uses the true online brokerage model self-directed traders have come to expect for other asset classes, including equities, options, and futures. Over the past year, TradeStation Crypto has continued to innovate and roll out sophisticated new tools designed to meet the needs and investment objectives of today's traders, including interest earning capabilities and other new features such as crypto deposits and withdrawals, the ability to track profit and loss (P&L), and mobile trading through the TradeStation® mobile app.

"Cryptocurrency trading continues to take the spotlight and is showing no signs of slowing down," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation. "In this ultra-low interest rate environment, which looks like it may last for the foreseeable future, it has become more challenging for investors to earn meaningful interest on their cash, which has incentivized some investors to explore better returns in crypto accounts. As more traders and investors seek access to this growing asset class, we are honored that Benzinga has recognized TradeStation Crypto as the premier platform to allow traders to buy and sell cryptocurrency and earn interest on their holdings."

In addition to the TradeStation Crypto platform winning "Best New Product," TradeStation Securities, a licensed broker dealer and futures commission merchant, and TradeStation Group's principal operating subsidiary, was recognized as a 2020 Benzinga Fintech finalist in the following categories:

Best Data Analysis Tool

Best Trading Technology

Best Brokerage for Trading Futures

Best Brokerage for Options Trading

Best Alternative Investments Platform

The annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards honor the companies and individuals who are building the future of financial services with the most impressive technology advancements and innovations. The 2020 award winners were announced during a virtual awards ceremony on November 10, 2020.

To speak with an account executive to learn more about TradeStation, call 1.800.808.9336 or visit TradeStation.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to stocks, ETFs, options and futures trading at the major U.S. stocks, ETFs and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

About TradeStation Crypto, Inc.

TradeStation Crypto is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers cryptocurrency brokerage services for self-directed online traders. For more information about the benefits and features of TradeStation Crypto, please visit https://www.tradestation.com/crypto/.

About TradeStation Securities, Inc.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC & CME) is a licensed securities broker-dealer and a registered futures commission merchant (FCM), and a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. The company's technology subsidiary, TradeStation Technologies, Inc., develops and offers strategy trading software tools and subscription services, and hosts the TradingApp® Store.

