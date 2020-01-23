TradeStation® Crypto Receives Additional State Approvals

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Crypto, Inc. (TradeStation Crypto), a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc., is excited to announce that residents of Illinois, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin may now apply for a TradeStation Crypto account to trade cryptocurrencies.

"We have a growing list of people waiting for us to offer crypto in their area, and our team is actively seeking additional state licenses to expand our coverage to more residents in qualified jurisdictions," said James Putra, Director of Product Strategy at TradeStation Crypto. "Adding these states to our growing roster is a step in the right direction."

TradeStation Crypto believes it is the first crypto offering that uses the true online brokerage model that self-directed traders have come to expect for other asset classes. Instead of being a crypto exchange, TradeStation Crypto aggregates multiple pools of liquidity in a consolidated market data feed combined with an intelligent order-routing system to give its customers better visibility and trade execution.

Now, traders in Illinois, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin can trade Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and XRP. Other supported cryptocurrencies are planned to be added to TradeStation Crypto in the future. You can view the full list of U.S. states where TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is licensed or permitted to do business here.

About TradeStation Crypto, Inc.

TradeStation Crypto is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers cryptocurrency brokerage services for self-directed online traders. For more information about the benefits and features of TradeStation Crypto, please visit www.tradestationcrypto.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning* trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

