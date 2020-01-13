TradeStation Group Launches New YouCanTrade Investment Education Media Service and Trading Community

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Group, Inc., a Monex Group company, has announced the launch of YouCanTrade, an online investment education media service and community designed to help traders, active investors and anyone who wants to learn more about the financial markets. YouCanTrade is owned and hosted exclusively by TradeStation Group's new subsidiary, You Can Trade, Inc., on youcantrade.com. Under the leadership of Sarah Potter, YouCanTrade's President and the creator of the brand and offering, the company will now have a broad array of informal and formal education offerings to help all traders, from beginner to intermediate and advanced.

YouCanTrade brings the power of a social community to traders by giving them the opportunity to view investment and trading educational demonstrations in live trading rooms where they can network and learn from fellow traders with varying experience levels. Over the coming months, YouCanTrade plans to continue to expand its educational platform and build an even stronger community where traders can learn from a roster of specialty "coaches,"* and each other, by sharing learned trading approaches and techniques.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sarah and YouCanTrade into our TradeStation Group family," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group. "Sarah not only shares our passion for trading, but also our commitment to helping traders become more educated about the financial markets and their approaches to trading. Through YouCanTrade, traders will have access to a more robust suite of educational resources and actionable trade strategies under the TradeStation Group umbrella."

Education is truly ingrained in Ms. Potter's background. Starting as an educator, she taught herself the art of trading in her spare time and eventually grew a career out of it. Her passion for education never disappeared, which is why she started YouCanTrade and wrote the book, How You Can Trade Like A Pro: Breaking into Options, Futures, Stocks and ETFs. Ms. Potter saw an unfilled need for educational resources and a community in the trading industry, and sought out to fill that void when she founded the company, originally as SheCanTrade.com, in 2013. TradeStation Group acquired YouCanTrade and SheCanTrade, and the leadership services of Ms. Potter, in August 2019.

"I always possessed an interest in trading, but struggled with how to get started," said Potter. "After dabbling in the stock market as a hobby, placing trades before and after work, I soon began honing my skills. My goal is to help those like myself, intrigued with the markets, break into this fascinating world and give them the community that I wish I had when I first started. That's why I founded YouCanTrade and TradeStation Group was a perfect fit to bring YouCanTrade to a whole new level."

*"Coaches" are individuals, unaffiliated (other than Ms. Potter) with YouCanTrade, who contract to have their own individual YouCanTrade "channels" from which they conduct live educational demonstrations to subscribers to their channels. Coaches are not investment advisers or persons associated with broker-dealers and do not offer personal advice or recommendations to any subscriber, or "tout" or otherwise promote specific investments.

YouCanTrade's relaunched, expanded offerings are now available. To learn more about YouCanTrade and its wealth of educational offerings, visit youcantrade.com. YouCanTrade is not a registered broker-dealer or investment adviser and does not offer professional financial services.

