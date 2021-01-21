TradeStation® Group Subsidiaries Rated "#1 Platform Technology" for the Ninth Consecutive Year and Inaugural "#1 Crypto Technology" in StockBrokers.com's 2021 Online Broker Review

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Group, Inc. ("TradeStation"), a Monex Group company, today announced two #1 rankings for its subsidiaries in StockBrokers.com's 2021 Online Broker Review. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. ("TradeStation Crypto"), which offers a cryptocurrency brokerage platform, was the inaugural winner of "#1 Crypto Technology." TradeStation Securities, Inc. ("TradeStation Securities"), an award-winning* broker-dealer and futures commission merchant and TradeStation Group's principal operating subsidiary, was awarded the title of ""#1 Platform Technology" for the ninth year in a row, all while achieving "Best in Class" accolades in five categories.

TradeStation Securities' 2021 Best in Class Distinctions:

Active Trading (eleven years running)

(eleven years running) Platform & Tools (ten years running)

(ten years running) Options Trading (nine years running)

(nine years running) Commissions & Fees (two years running)

(two years running) Futures Trading (two years running)

"The market movements and momentum that inspired investors to trade the volatility last year was truly remarkable and we believe our technology platforms having performed at such a high level to meet their trading needs warranted our rankings in StockBrokers.com's 11th annual Broker Review," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation. "As market volatility continues in 2021, the price of Bitcoin reached all-time highs and the cryptocurrency market value broke past $1 trillion, these #1 accolades make it clear that TradeStation Crypto has the infrastructure in place for our customers to fulfill their trading objectives with ease and without interruption."

StockBrokers.com's 11th annual Broker Review reviewed 11 brokerage firms on a total of 2,816 data points that were collected over three months and were assessed within eight main categories: Commissions & Fees, Research, Platforms & Tools, Mobile Trading, Offering of Investments, Education, Ease of Use and Overall. More information about the methodology can be found here.

"In our testing, we found that TradeStation has one of the most robust desktop platforms we've ever seen. As a leader in trader technology, it earned the top award for Platform Technology in 2021. No question, TradeStation is a winner for Futures Trading, Options Trading, Mobile Trading, alongside specialties such as Day Trading and Professional Trading," wrote StockBrokers.com. "TradeStation offers great tools through a platform suite that includes desktop, web-based, and mobile variations. All three are terrific. Top that off with $0 trading through TS Select and TS Go accounts, and there is a lot to like."

"Since we launched TradeStation Crypto in 2019, we have focused on making buying cryptocurrency as easy as buying stocks is today, so this is truly a fantastic recognition for our team," said James Putra, Sr. Director of TradeStation Crypto. "Winning the award for #1 Crypto Technology on Stockbrokers.com helps to show the increasing excitement around cryptocurrency with traditional market traders like stocks, options and futures, and demonstrates how TradeStation Crypto is providing a natural pathway into cryptocurrency markets under a trusted and familiar brand."

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to stocks, ETFs, options and futures trading at the major U.S. stocks, ETFs and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

About TradeStation Crypto, Inc.

TradeStation Crypto is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers cryptocurrency brokerage services for self-directed online traders. For more information about the benefits and features of TradeStation Crypto, please visit TradeStation.com/Crypto.

About TradeStation Securities, Inc.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC & CME) is a licensed securities broker-dealer and a registered futures commission merchant (FCM), and a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. The company's technology subsidiary, TradeStation Technologies, Inc., develops and offers strategy trading software tools and subscription services, and hosts the TradingApp® Store.

