TradeStation Securities Announces API Integration with Aries Financial, Becoming the First Broker Connection on the Aries Platform

PLANTATION, Fla. and DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Securities, Inc. ("TradeStation"), a Monex Group company and award-winning* online broker-dealer and futures commission merchant, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Aries Financial, LLC ("Aries") that enables Aries users, who are also TradeStation brokerage customers, to access TradeStation's data and order execution service while continuing to have access to Aries, an investing and trading application that provides traders with research and data. TradeStation is the first broker connection for Aries.

"Retail trading continues to see tremendous growth, and TradeStation has long sought to simplify the user trading experience for our customers and deliver new offerings," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group, Inc. "Aries shares our belief that trading should be accessible for everyone and emphasizes the needs of investors and traders first. It's a platform built by traders for traders, and we're thrilled to kick off this integration that allows us to offer our customers additional analytics tools from Aries."

Aries was built around community and customer needs and has developed tools that aggregate information into an easily digestible format for retail investors. Through a Web API integration, traders can make zero-commission equities and equities options trades through their TradeStation brokerage accounts while still using the Aries platform. In addition to quality analytics, with the tap of a button, retail traders can share thoughts, research and trades to any social media platform. Aries benefits from TradeStation Group's mature market mindset and operational history, as well as its considerable experience in the online trading technology and brokerage industry.

"With the rapid rise of retail online investing and trading, we wanted to develop a streamlined suite of tools that will help bridge the gap between retail investing and Wall Street," said Reda Falih, CEO of Aries. "Our powerful analytics platform is only enhanced by TradeStation's efficient processes and procedures, customer service and ease of execution, creating a truly user-centric experience."

To learn more about TradeStation, please visit TradeStation.com. To learn more about Aries and join the waitlist, please visit TradeAries.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to stocks, ETFs, options and futures trading at the major U.S. stocks, ETFs and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

About TradeStation Securities, Inc.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC & CME) is a licensed securities broker-dealer and a registered futures commission merchant (FCM), and a member of major stocks, options and futures exchanges in the United States. TradeStation Group's technology subsidiary, TradeStation Technologies, Inc., develops and offers strategy trading software tools and subscription services, and hosts the TradingApp® Store.

* Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

About Aries Financial, LLC

Aries is a brand-new forward-looking investing and trading application that provides traders with research, analytics tools and with current integration to TradeStation for data and execution services. Aries also makes its application available to international customers. The platform was built by traders for traders with the goal of bridging the gap between retail investing and Wall Street.

