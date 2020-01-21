TradeStation Securities Awarded "Best for Active Trading" and for the Eighth Consecutive Year "#1 Platform Technology" in StockBrokers.com 2020 Online Broker Review

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Securities, Inc. ("TradeStation"), a Monex Group company and award-winning* broker-dealer and futures commission merchant, today announced top accolades from StockBrokers.com's 2020 Online Broker Review. TradeStation won the title of "Best for Active Trading" and for the eighth year in a row "#1 Platform Technology". TradeStation also received the following "Best in Class" distinctions:

Active Trading (ten years running)

Platform & Tools (nine years running)

Mobile Trading (two years running)

Options Trading (eight years running)

Futures Trading

Commissions and Fees (two years running)

Order Execution Offering of Investments

Professional Trading (two years running)

"With more than 30 years of experience under its belt, TradeStation is a market leader and innovator," wrote StockBrokers.com. "The TradeStation desktop platform is top-notch, while mobile trading is also feature-rich. Even casual investors will be happy with the Web Trading platform, thanks to its focus on simplicity and ease of use."

StockBrokers.com's 10th annual Broker Review evaluated 15 brokerage firms on a total of 3,540 separate data points, which were then used to create eight primary category rankings.

"Last year was a big year for us with the launch of crypto trading and also TradeStation Securities' transition to commission-free stock trading and the launch of FuturesPlus, our new futures options platform," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group, Inc. "We design our platforms and offerings with our clients in mind and are delighted that TradeStation's enhancements are reflected in StockBrokers.com's 10th annual Broker Review. These results validate that we're delivering the technology and solutions traders and investors want, which is our number one goal."

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC & CME) is a licensed securities broker-dealer and a registered futures commission merchant (FCM), and a member of major stocks, options and futures exchanges in the United States. The company's technology subsidiary, TradeStation Technologies, Inc., develops and offers strategy trading software tools and subscription services, and hosts the TradingApp® Store.

TradeStation Crypto is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers cryptocurrency brokerage services for self-directed online traders. For more information about the benefits and features of TradeStation Crypto, please visit www.tradestationcrypto.com.

